ReposiTrak Adds 60 New Food Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

Ahead of regulatory deadlines, these 60 suppliers are queued to join ReposiTrak for its innovative, hardware-free traceability solutions

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 60 suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA’s January 2026 deadline.

One of the 60 companies was founded in 1892 and is renowned for producing over 250 varieties of candy, including nostalgic favorites like saltwater taffy and chocolate-covered orange sticks. Another is a rapidly growing brand focused on creating healthier candy alternatives, offering products made from fresh fruit without added sugars or preservatives. Additionally, a company established in 2014 that specializes in fruit-based snacks, providing consumers with nutritious options derived from hand-selected fresh fruits.

“Major retailers and wholesalers have already made public commitments to traceability, and thousands of suppliers are working toward meeting their requirements,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “No matter who the customer is or what their specific requirements may be, ReposiTrak ensures traceability for everyone. Our network makes FSMA 204 compliance simple.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.

