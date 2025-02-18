ReposiTrak Adds 50 New Food Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

Ahead of regulatory deadlines, these 50 suppliers are queued to join ReposiTrak for its innovative, hardware-free traceability solutions

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 50 grocery suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA’s January 2026 deadline.

Among the 50 new food suppliers are many with a rich history and strong consumer followings. One has been a kitchen staple for over 30 years, bringing restaurant-quality pasta sauces to grocery aisles. Another leads the better-for-you movement with wholesome snacks and baking essentials made from simple, nutrient-rich ingredients. Also joining the queue is a beverage trailblazer offering naturally sweetened, zero-calorie drinks for the growing demand for healthier options. These suppliers are strengthening their traceability capabilities to ensure continued trust with consumers and retailers alike.

“It’s pressure from the competition – not just the FDA – that’s driving retailers and wholesalers to take on traceability. They’re announcing programs that require more data for more foods, on a faster timeline than the FDA, and other retailers and wholesalers are following suit,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Suppliers now have the option to proactively join the queue for ReposiTrak’s hardware-free traceability solution, in order to meet the requirements of their customers and of the FDA, if it applies to them.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

