ReposiTrak Adds 25 New Produce Companies to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak enhances its roster with new produce companies currently in the queue to join the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, enabling FSMA 204 compliance with an automated, cloud-based solution that requires no additional hardware or software

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 25 new produce companies into the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 25 produce companies in the queue are leading fruit growers, esteemed vegetable producers, and innovative organic farms. Notably, the latest additions include a prominent berry producer with 100 years of history, an historic tropical produce company with a 130-year legacy, and a family-owned greenhouse-grown produce pioneer that has been in business for 65 years. These suppliers pride themselves on producing consistently flavorful and high-quality fruits and vegetables, such as gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries. They showcase a diverse range of produce, setting high standards for quality and traceability in the industry.





“By joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, these produce suppliers can fully comply with FSMA 204 without the need for additional hardware or software,” stated Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our solution allows them to easily share the FDA-required Key Data Elements with any of their retail or wholesale customers.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of retail and wholesale customers to share traceability data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

