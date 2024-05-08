ReposiTrak Adds 20 New Seafood Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak is set to enhance its roster with 20 seafood companies currently in the queue to join the world’s largest and fastest growing traceability network.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 20 new seafood companies into the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.





ReposiTrak is poised to enhance its network with 20 notable seafood suppliers, each known for their industry-leading practices. Among these, a leader in salmon farming stands out for sustainable aquaculture and environmental stewardship. Another supplier, with a history spanning more than 175 years, is renowned for its longstanding dedication to seafood quality and safety, establishing it as a staple in kitchens worldwide. Additionally, a company recognized as the largest seafood and specialty foods distributor in the Southeast ensures a wide-reaching supply of premium products. Collectively, these suppliers exemplify a profound commitment to food safety and traceability, significantly impacting the seafood industry on both domestic and international stages.

“As the fastest growing traceability network for FSMA 204 compliance and beyond, we’re streamlining the complex onboarding process for retailers and their suppliers,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our expansive network makes it easy for retailers to connect to suppliers and for suppliers to share the data.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

