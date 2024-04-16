ReposiTrak Adds 20 New Center Store and Snack Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak makes 29th new member announcement since September, this time welcoming 20 new companies to the world’s only traceability network

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of 20 center store and snack suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.





Specializing in snack, nut and nut butter product categories, these suppliers have now aligned with the rapidly expanding and only active traceability solution available. Through RTN, these companies will achieve compliance with the FSMA 204 food traceability law while establishing connections with four distinct wholesale and retail customers. Among the suppliers is a prominent snack company with a diverse portfolio of brands with more than 20 production facilities across 11 countries and regions. Other suppliers include a family-owned company in business for 125 years known for pioneering the Pickle-In-A-Pouch product, as well as a Texas-based fifth generation nut supplier with nearly a century of experience.

“Our platform simplifies compliance for suppliers connected with multiple wholesaler and retailer customers,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “The ReposiTrak Traceability Network ensures seamless transfer of traceability data, not just for foods on the Traceability List, but for any and all foods that are part of a retailer or wholesaler’s traceability program.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.

