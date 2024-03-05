Home Business Wire ReposiTrak Adds 10 New Produce Suppliers to Its Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability...
ReposiTrak Adds 10 New Produce Suppliers to Its Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

di Business Wire

ReposiTrak makes 22nd new member announcement since September, welcoming a broad range of fruit and vegetable suppliers to the world’s largest traceability network

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of ten produce companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.


The new members include:

  • A Calif.-based produce supplier in operation for more than 170 years
  • A Minn.-based leader in the grab-and-go fruit and vegetable snack market
  • An Ariz.-based radish grower and supplier of a variety of premium-quality vegetables
  • Two, third-generation fruit suppliers
  • A Texas-based supplier of fruits and vegetables leveraging direct grower relationships across the United States
  • North America’s largest provider of fresh Brussels sprouts, based in Calif.
  • A high-tech greenhouse grower with operations across multiple countries
  • The largest distributor of specialty produce in the United States, based in Calif.
  • A Fla.-based shipper of Athena cantaloupe, specializing in eastern-grown produce

“We’re excited to add diverse produce companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network,” stated Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “They’re in the queue to exchange food traceability data with retail and wholesale customers, complying with the FDA’s FSMA 204 law.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

