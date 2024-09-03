Report from 451 Research Highlights Binarly’s Unique Approach to Software Supply Chain Security

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Binarly, provider of the industry leading AI-powered firmware and software supply chain security platform, has been featured in a new research coverage report by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.





The Market Insight Report highlights Binarly’s unique approach to addressing low-level security defects in firmware, software, and containers, areas that are often overlooked in the computing stack.

It provides an overview of the Binarly Transparency Platform, the complex market challenges Binarly seeks to solve, its key differentiators, and a summary of the software supply chain competitive landscape.

As published from the report, Justin Lam, senior analyst with 451 Research wrote, “Binarly takes on one of the most difficult areas of security — low-level defects found in usually invisible layers of the computing stack, with the goal of providing software supply chain security to both upstream and downstream parties across firmware, software and containers. In cases where source code is not always obtainable and distributions of firmware vary, Binarly looks to organically facilitate secure-by-design practices with a holistic analysis of the binary’s operation. By proving its capabilities beyond other application security approaches such as software composition analysis (SCA), Binarly looks to enhance vulnerability management, software bill of materials creation and SBOM validation for product security teams and enterprises alike.1

“The Binarly team’s mission has and always will be to solve the gnarliest problems in software supply chain security,” said Binarly CEO, Alex Matrosov. “We are proud to be featured in 451 Research’s research coverage for the unique approach we’re taking with advanced binary analysis and reachability intelligence. We want to actually help the men and women tasked with tackling these issues and not just be another noisy alerting system in the stack.”

The Market Insight Report is available for free (no registration required) at Binarly’s website www.binarly.io

1 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, “Coverage Initiation: Binarly aims to harden firmware supply chain for device, ecosystem trustworthiness,” July 2024

