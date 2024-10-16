Report: Calendly’s State of Meetings 2024 shows workers want more meetings – as long as they’re good meetings

81% of workers say more meetings would help them in some way

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calendly, the only centralized scheduling automation platform built for scaling across the organization, today released its second annual report, The State of Meetings. It uncovers how internal and external meetings shape productivity, decision-making, and collaboration across industries, roles and generations, and outlines strategies for making meetings more effective in today’s hybrid work environment.









Surprisingly, 81% of respondents think more (productive) meetings could help them at work in some way, and 54% said meetings enhance their productivity at work. “ Meetings have the potential to become meaningful, creative interactions that can build relationships and drive valuable outcomes if done properly,” said Chief Product Officer Stephen Hsu. “ Whether the outcome is closing more deals, hiring top talent, or creating the best products for customers, good meetings can only be good when they become a priority for your business.”

What makes a good meeting, according to workers

So, what separates good and bad meetings? The data reveals a clear pattern: Workers’ most productive meetings are those scheduled to make decisions as a team or make progress toward team goals.

41% of respondents said external meetings are more productive when used for direction and goal setting (60% for internal meetings)

(60% for internal meetings) 46% of respondents said working sessions used to solve problems and chart a path forward make external meetings more productive (55% for internal meetings)

make external meetings more productive (55% for internal meetings) 41% of respondents said their most productive external meetings happen when they are used for decision-making (46% for internal meetings)

The least productive meetings follow a pattern as well:

40% of respondents said that they do not receive follow-up notes, action items, etc. (both internal and external meetings)

(both internal and external meetings) 37% of respondents said they do not receive pre-read materials or an agenda before the external meeting (38% for internal meetings)

But purpose alone isn’t enough — preparation is key. Meetings for which attendees receive pre-read materials or agendas beforehand, and follow-up notes afterward, are notably more productive than those without those key materials. In fact, approximately 40% of workers said their least productive meetings lack follow-up notes or action items after a meeting ends. This means that a well-structured, productive meeting requires thoughtful planning and thorough follow-up.

Meeting behaviors are evolving across generations

The report also uncovers generational differences in how workers approach meetings. 67% of Gen Z workers reported setting calendar boundaries and blocks on their calendars, demonstrating that younger workers proactively manage their time and mental health at work. By contrast, only half of Millennials and Baby Boomers – 53% and 48%, respectively – set boundaries on their calendars.

Older generations struggle less with staying focused during meetings, however: 60% of Gen Zers juggle multiple tasks during virtual meetings, compared to 34% of Baby Boomers.

This shift in meeting behaviors is making workers redefine what’s acceptable and what’s not during meetings — like eating on camera and taking meetings outside. They are now largely seen as inappropriate, with 77% of workers saying eating should stay off-camera, and 45% of respondents saying sitting outdoors on camera is not acceptable.

How AI can shape the future of productive meetings

This year’s report also highlights a growing enthusiasm for AI, with 54% of respondents expressing excitement about the potential of AI-powered smart scheduling assistance — up from 47% in 2023. With its ability to automate mundane tasks, AI enables workers to focus on more strategic, value-driving activities — which will transform meetings into efficient, high-impact interactions that drive critical business outcomes.

Get the full report

To dive deeper into the findings, access the full, ungated 2024 State of Meetings Report — including a video walkthrough and complimentary slide deck — here.

Methodology

Calendly’s State of Meetings Report was conducted by an independent research firm, Brand Over Matter, who fielded a survey from June 25 to July 25, 2024. The firm collected responses from 1,244 workers across the United States and United Kingdom within various industries, roles, and company sizes. Participants were asked to self-identify job roles and titles, industries, company size, and working location.

About Calendly

Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations create better meeting experiences by simplifying complex scheduling scenarios and automating every part of the meeting process. Our easy-to-use platform leverages intelligence, security, and 100+ integrations with the best technology, including Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Microsoft, and more. Today, more than 20 million users across 230+ countries use Calendly to drive business outcomes and create more productive relationships. Learn more at www.calendly.com.

Contacts

Samantha Caruso



media@calendly.com