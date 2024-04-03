Reply Recognised as Leader in the PAC Innovation RADAR for Adobe Services in Europe

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the recently published PAC Innovation RADAR “Adobe Services in Europe 2024”, an industry study by the independent market research and consulting company PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants), Reply is classified as a leading Adobe service provider, receiving the highest “Best in Class” award across Retail, Manufacturing and Financial Services sectors.





The PAC Innovation RADAR evaluates up to 30 international IT service providers of Adobe-related services in the European Market. PAC analyses the providers’ strategy, development and market position, as well as their performance, expertise, certifications and service offerings.

In the report, PAC recognised Reply as “Best in Class” in three different industries – Retail, Manufacturing and Financial Services – for its outstanding expertise and market strength. Reply, thanks to its companies specialised on Adobe technologies Comwrap Reply, Like Reply, Open Reply, Sagepath Reply and Up Reply, is able to guarantee coverage across the entire Adobe offering: digital content, e-commerce platforms, digital asset management, personalization, marketing automation and more. Reply integrates application development and customisation of Adobe products across all industries and develops AI-based solutions for efficient marketing processes.

Reply’s nomination as “Best in Class” in the Adobe Services PAC RADAR follows a series of other awards: Comwrap Reply was named “Adobe 2023 Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year – Central Europe“, Reply’s appointment as a “Platinum Solution Partner” and the acquisition of several Adobe Specializations in recent years, including Adobe Experience Manager Sites and Adobe Commerce, are further confirmation of its extensive expertise and competence.

Spencer Izard, Research Director at PAC, said: “Reply has solidified its position as a premier Adobe consultancy across Europe, guiding major enterprise clients through complex digital transformations by combining user-centric design principles with technical mastery delivered through certified experts based in regional centres of excellence. As an Adobe Platinum partner, Reply’s ability to architect tailored, innovative solutions that generate enhanced customer experiences and business impact, coupled with a focus on continuous enablement to stay ahead of emerging Adobe capabilities, allows them to empower ambitious organisations in key European markets through intelligent deployment of Adobe’s leading platform.”

For more information: “Leading providers of Adobe Services in Europe 2024”.

Reply



Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

PAC



PAC is the leading European consulting and analyst firm for the IT industry, a content-based company with a consulting DNA. We accompany software & IT service vendors worldwide on their growth journey. Since 1976, we have helped our clients to understand market dynamics, grow their revenue, and raise their profile. PAC is an analyst-led consultancy with a team of over 100 experts across Europe. We provide market research and analysis on more than 30 countries worldwide, delivered through our portfolio pillars, Guidance, Insights, and Visibility, and our renowned SITSI® research platform. www.pacanalyst.com

