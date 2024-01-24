Reply Presents “AI Live Posting”, a Solution That Revolutionises the Creation of Content for Social Media Teams through Generative Artificial Intelligence

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Developed by TamTamy Reply, the Reply group company specialising in the design and development of digital communities, AI Live Posting utilises generative artificial intelligence and automation to support the creative and editorial activities of Social Media Teams, giving them a new approach to content creation and empowering them to promote events in real-time with increased user engagement on social media platforms.









AI Live Posting shines in live event scenarios, where it captures real-time speeches and instantly transforms them into engaging posts. Leveraging artificial intelligence, speeches are transcribed, analysed, and converted into captivating posts, akin to tweets, enriched with creative visuals ready to be shared across various social or mobile platforms. The solution offers flexibility in customising the tone of the text and the style of the generated images, making it suitable for various types of events such as conferences, product launches, and sports events.

With AI Live Posting, Social Media teams can benefit from a solution that enhances their creativity, generating unique and engaging content tailored to their target audience, while also improving productivity. Thanks to the integrated artificial intelligence engine, utilising OpenAI and Stable Diffusion technologies, it is possible to automatically create and publish new textual and visual content in real-time, reducing the need for manual extraction and reworking of information. Manual intervention, required for content review through a dedicated dashboard and post-moderation on channels, ensures consistency with the brand identity, preserving greater speed in content creation and publication.

AI Live Posting can be used as a standalone solution or in combination with TamTamy, Reply’s proprietary Digital Workplace and Enterprise Social Network platform.

For more information on AI Live Posting and Reply’s generative AI-based solutions, visit www.ai.reply.com.

Reply



Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

TamTamy Reply



TamTamy Reply is the Reply group company specialized in the design and development of digital communities, social learning platforms, social intranets, and digital workplaces. Through its proprietary enterprise social networking platform, TamTamy Reply supports its clients in various contexts and sectors. This includes the design of digital communication initiatives, community systems, and content management, as well as the definition of internal communication strategies and the implementation of launch campaigns and employee engagement. Visit www.tamtamyreply.com for more information.

