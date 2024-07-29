REPLY: Open Reply Supports OBI in Further Development of the “heyOBI” App and Marketing Solution Landscape

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Open Reply, specialising in digital products and services within the Reply Group, has helped the OBI Group, which operates across Europe, to transform its digital customer and advisory communications. A key component of this support was the co-development of the “heyOBI” app, an innovative platform designed to optimise the customer experience across multiple channels. Relevant and personalised content makes “heyOBI” a reliable companion for customers’ individual “Do-it-yourself” (DIY) activities.









Open Reply was also involved in the development of OBI’s marketing technology (MarTech) landscape. This includes replacing traditional paper inserts with advanced digital solutions, resulting in a more efficient and targeted customer approach. The creation of a central communication hub within this MarTech landscape enables cross-organisational and targeted communication with end customers. This hub connects all touchpoints in the “heyOBI” app with its comprehensive database, ensuring seamless data exchange between different departments and employees at OBI. It allows the company to personalise offers and advice to customers and provide a better customer journey.

Furthermore, new communication channels and platforms, such as a customer mailbox and new areas on the website, have been introduced to increase engagement and generate more customer contacts. These channels allow customers to contact OBI directly and be put in touch with the most appropriate expert from a pool of OBI employees. Store navigation tools and an integrated customer card with couponing functionality complete the shopping experience.

The “heyOBI” app has seen strong growth in recent years, reaching more than six million users, which speaks to the high level of acceptance of the service. This is also reflected in the app’s consistently positive ratings of 4.6 out of 5 stars in the Apple App Store with over 90,000 reviews.

John Krieger, senior vice president digital customer platform at OBI, commented: “Our transformative approach aims to deliver a seamless, customer-centric home improvement experience. The integration of digital solutions, in-store tools and personalised communications reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of DIY and garden enthusiasts. With Open Reply’s support, we will be able to guide our customers through their entire DIY journey and establish ourselves as a pioneer in customer-centric service design.”

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Open Reply

Open Reply is a Reply Group company specialising in digital transformation, mobile solutions and networked platforms. We offer cross-sector consulting services, conception, creation as well as the development of solutions based on mobile technologies with the aim of sustainably strengthening the market position through a state-of-the-art digital experience. www.open.reply.com

