REPLY: Lufthansa Elevates Customer Experience With TD Reply’s AI-enhanced Analytics Platform

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lufthansa, one of Europe’s leading airlines, has embarked on a transformative journey to redefine customer engagement with the launch of an innovative Customer Insight Hub developed in collaboration with TD Reply. This cutting-edge portal enables advanced analytics leveraging specialised Large Language Models (LLM), to empower data-led strategies that refine the customer journey and ultimately optimise the customer experience.









This strategic project sees TD Reply harnessing the potential of generative AI to understand the expectations and preferences of travelers, thereby elevating the customer experience to a new level. Lufthansa’s countless interaction points with passengers, spanning from online reservations to in-flight engagement and post-travel feedback, provide valuable data to enhance service benchmarks.

At the heart of this initiative lies TD Reply’s Customer Insight Hub, an automated nexus for the collection and analysis of customer-related information. The hub boasts an AI-based analytics engine using LLM that streamlines the assessment of customer feedback, automatically classifying it by topic, analysing the sentiment and synthetizing comprehensive customer satisfaction. The combination of qualitative and quantitative data provides a holistic view of the customer experience.

Moreover, the Customer Insight Hub’s integration with external data sources, such as media coverage, Google reviews, and market research, equip product and marketing managers with a comprehensive view of Lufthansa’s operational landscape. Utilising an array of predefined prompts, managers can command the system to generate summaries on specific topics or reports on customer acquisition and financial upturns. A conversational chatbot further enhances the platform allowing managers to do bespoke inquiries to deepen the understanding of consumer experiences. Incorporating previously untapped data sources consolidates a unified, enterprise-level knowledge repository, enabling Lufthansa to fine-tune its offering with customer needs.

Philipp Schilchegger, Head of Customer Insights at Lufthansa, concluded: “As a single point of access to comprehensive company data, the Customer Insight Hub facilitates internal collaboration and decision-making. Thanks to the partnership with TD Reply, we have a modern, data-driven basis for continuously improving our services, creating an optimal customer experience and thus retaining our customers in the long term”.

Reply



Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

TD Reply



TD Reply is specialized in consulting around data-driven innovation services and marketing. TD Reply follows a data-based and implementation-oriented approach to drive organizational change. At its locations in Berlin, Munich and Beijing, developers, analysts, designers, consultants, visualizers and futurologists use data to make companies more customer-oriented and close the gaps between product development, communication and sales. www.tdreply.de/en/

