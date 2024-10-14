REPLY: Introducing agrirouter 2.0, the next generation platform for smart farming data exchange

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Concept Reply , the Reply Group company specialized in IoT solutions, has partnered with DKE-Data – a consortium of renowned agricultural machinery companies – to elevate the smart farming data exchange platform, agrirouter, with the launch of agrirouter 2.0. This new platform offers advanced, future-proof backend, delivering enhanced connectivity, usability, and seamless data management for farmers worldwide. agrirouter 2.0 empowers farmers with improved access to production data, optimises the use of resources with agricultural machines and production processes to maintain a competitive edge in modern agriculture.









In today’s agricultural landscape, digital data is key – from precise land management to site-specific seed and fertiliser application and compliance with sustainable production standards. For efficient data exchange, different agricultural software systems and machines must communicate and interact seamlessly. Concept Reply was entrusted by DKE-Data to transform the agrirouter platform from its SAP Leonardo foundation into a cutting-edge, high-performance, scalable and user-friendly solution.

agrirouter 2.0 allows farmers to control and manage data exchange between their machines and software applications from multiple manufacturers and providers along the entire agricultural value chain, using standardised data formats. With integrated telemetry data and GPS capabilities, it enables precision farming, data-driven decision-making, optimised resource planning, and increased yields. The upgraded backend, combined with an improved user interface and a revised login process, offers farmers a convenient way to use the agrirouter 2.0. To simplify access data management for farmers, DKE-Data is planning to implement a single sign-on procedure with Concept Reply in the future. Remote control from agricultural software solutions or machine manufacturers’ portals is also being considered.

To ensure maximum user-friendliness and minimal disruption for farmers, Concept Reply’s experts relied on a greenfield approach to develop the solution. By leveraging the existing API, farmers did not have to reconfigure their equipment or farm management software and operations could continue without interruption, which was a key requirement of the project.

Dr. Johannes Sonnen, Managing Director of DKE-Data, commented: “Through our close collaboration with Reply, our over 5,000 agrirouter users can now perform their daily tasks even more effectively. The platform’s comprehensive modernization and integration into existing infrastructures provide farmers with seamless data exchange capabilities. This innovative architecture not only offers greater stability, performance and convenience, but also significantly speeds up machine and data management, ultimately improving operational processes and driving long-term economic success. It’s no surprise that we welcome around 150 new farmers to the new platform each month.”

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Concept Reply

Concept Reply is an IoT software developer specializing in the research, development and validation of innovative solutions and supports its customers in the automotive, manufacturing, smart infrastructure and other industries in all matters relating to the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing. The goal is to offer end-to-end solutions along the entire value chain: from the definition of an IoT strategy, through testing and quality assurance, to the implementation of a concrete solution. www.concept.reply.com

DKE-Data

DKE-Data GmbH & Co KG, a company with non-discriminatory access, was founded in July 2016 by 10 well-known agricultural technology companies and is based in Osnabrück, Germany. By mid-2024, the DKE-Data network of companies had already grown to more than 100 partners. The partnership focuses on the development, operation and promotion of data exchange systems along the agricultural value chain. The aim is to ensure interoperability between agricultural machinery and software products across manufacturers and products. This will enable farmers, contractors and consultants to continuously optimise their production processes while taking into account legal, economic and environmental requirements. dke-data.com / https://agrirouter.com/

Contacts

Media contact:





Reply

Fabio Zappelli



f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +39 0117711594

Irene Caia



i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761