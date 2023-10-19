Reply Earns All Six Microsoft Solution Partner Designations for the Second Consecutive Year

This recognition showcases Reply‘s technical expertise and successful track record of delivering high-value solutions for clients across the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem.









TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reply, a global systems integrator and consulting firm, announced today that it has attained all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for the second year in a row thanks to the work of its companies dedicated to Microsoft technology – Business Elements, Cluster Reply, Solidsoft Reply, Valorem Reply and WM Reply.

Awarded by Microsoft based on partner capability scoring, these designations, which replaced Microsoft’s legacy gold and silver competencies for partners, are determined by factors such as technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud. By receiving all six Solutions Partner Designations, Reply demonstrates their expertise across a wide range of capabilities including:

Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure) : an extensive ability to expedite the migration of crucial infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure.

: an extensive ability to expedite the migration of crucial infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure. Solutions Partner for Data and AI (Azure) : assist customers in modernizing and managing their data estate across multiple systems and building analytics and AI solutions.

: assist customers in modernizing and managing their data estate across multiple systems and building analytics and AI solutions. Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation (Azure): expertise and dedication to increase developer productivity and customer success by building, running, and managing cloud-native applications across multiple clouds, and at the edge.

expertise and dedication to increase developer productivity and customer success by building, running, and managing cloud-native applications across multiple clouds, and at the edge. Solutions Partner for Security: creating a Zero Trust organization with integrated security, compliance, and identity solutions.

creating a Zero Trust organization with integrated security, compliance, and identity solutions. Solutions Partner for Modern Work: the capability to help customers boost their employee productivity and make the shift to hybrid work by using Microsoft 365 including Viva.

the capability to help customers boost their employee productivity and make the shift to hybrid work by using Microsoft 365 including Viva. Solutions Partner for Business Applications: delivering modern line of business solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and Microsoft Power Platform.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from Microsoft. Achieving all six Partner Designations for a second consecutive year exemplifies the ability of our companies dedicated to Microsoft technology to deliver cutting-edge and complex technological projects, showcasing a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving market, particularly with the advancements in artificial intelligence” said Filippo Rizzante, Reply’s CTO. At Reply, we take pride in empowering our customers with access to repeatable, scalable solutions that maximize their investments in Microsoft technology to help them move forward in their digital transformation journey.”

As a Microsoft partner since 1996, Reply has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success and continues to be be at the forefront of delivery excellence for Microsoft-based solutions. With 800+ certifications and companies dedicated to Microsoft technology – Business Elements, Cluster Reply, Solidsoft Reply, Valorem Reply and WM Reply – Reply has helped customers across the globe unleash innovation across Modern Workplace, Robotics, Metaverse, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and more. More information about Reply and Microsoft partnership here.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

