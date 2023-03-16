REPLY: Comwrap Reply Named Ibexa Partner of the Year 2023

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comwrap Reply, the Reply Group that specialises in cloud-native digital experience services has been awarded the prestigious global Ibexa Partner of the Year 2023 award. Ibexa, provider of the digital experience platform (DXP) for B2B companies, has recognised Comwrap Reply for its successful implementation of customer-focused digital experiences in customer projects across multiple countries.

The award was presented at the largest Ibexa Global Partner Conference in Marbella, Spain, and recognises Comwrap Reply’s commitment as a dedicated Ibexa partner. The jury highlighted Comwrap Reply’s innovative projects.

The IBEXA Partner of Excellence Awards honours partners with significant DXP-based solutions. Comwrap Reply has previously been recognised as the Ibexa National Partner of the Year 2022, Ibexa Advocate of the Year 2021, and Partner of the Year 2020.

“For more than five years, Comwrap Reply has been a committed and reliable Ibexa partner. From day one, the company has focused on the cloud and achieved exceptional efficiency in all projects. We appreciate this collaboration because Comwrap Reply implements innovative ideas and successfully overcomes challenges. Congratulations to Comwrap Reply, who have earned this award with their hard work”, said Tushar Marwaha, Commercial Director DACH, Ibexa.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply added: “We are delighted to receive this global confirmation, and to support companies with a cloud-native strategy in successfully mastering digital transformation. Through agile and scalable implementation in the cloud, we achieve shorter project runtimes and lower overall project costs. The interdisciplinary combination of consulting, UX design, and solutions development is decisive.”

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Comwrap Reply

Comwrap Reply specialises in launching cloud-native digital experience and e-commerce platforms based on Adobe Experience Cloud as well as Ibexa DXP. Comwrap Reply differentiates itself from Internet agencies and IT consultancies through a “cloud-native strategy”. Standards-based integration in the cloud leads to short project lead times and lower overall project costs. Comwrap Reply’s services include consulting, experience design, and system integration. www.comwrap.com

Contacts

Media:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli



f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Sandra Dennhardt



s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229