REPLY: C&A Collaborates With Up Reply to Increase Sales Through a Targeted Onsite Personalisation Strategy in Online Retailing

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Up Reply, the agency of the Reply Group specialised in optimising customer experiences, is supporting the international fashion retailer C&A to implement targeted onsite personalisation with a predicted increase in sales of 2.5%. This positive development is the result of an innovative strategy focused on customer-centric online shopping to improve the overall shopping experience, increase purchase frequency and sustainably strengthen customer loyalty.









The basis for success is a personalised customer journey designed by Up Reply, which offers customers a tailored, seamless shopping experience on the website. Customised content and offers encourage users to visit the website, even without a specific purchase intent, and provide optimal support for product research and selection.

Up Reply relies on the implementation of the Dynamic Yield platform, the establishment of a “Centre of Excellence” and A/B tests to deliver a personalised shopping experience in the C&A web shop. Dynamic Yield was used to create campaign templates to standardise content along the customer journey. The “Centre of Excellence” distributes responsibilities and ensures that the personalisation strategy can be implemented smoothly. Continuous A/B testing helps to evaluate the relevance of products or recommendations.

Dr Corinna Ogonowski, Lead User Research & Experimentation at C&A, summarised: “Up Reply is a good partner for scaling personalisation and A/B testing programmes. With their strategic and operational support, we were able to take our programme to a new level in a short period of time. We have achieved very good results in optimising the user experience and supporting our growth. I would particularly like to highlight their technical expertise with Dynamic Yield and other platforms.”

Up Reply also attaches particular importance to the use of automation solutions. The aim of these measures is to increase the average order value and reduce the return rate. In order to tap into new growth potential, marketing campaigns have been automated and the internationalisation of the personalisation strategy has been driven forward.

The benefits of personalised content go beyond a better customer experience and offer retailers clear advantages. These include increased customer engagement, higher purchase frequency, lower return rates, increased referrals that lead to lasting customer relationships and ultimately higher sales.

Roman Goedeke, Reply Executive Partner, commented: “With our user-centric catalogue of actions, we were able to help C&A achieve the predicted increase in sales. This project underlines the importance of targeted onsite personalisation with a coherent strategy for sustainable business impact and demonstrates how Up Reply strengthens customer engagement and loyalty, reduces acquisition costs and increases marketing ROI through innovative strategies and technologies.”

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Up Reply

Up Reply is the Reply Group company specialising in digital growth and experience optimisation. The experts provide international clients with data-driven methods for personalisation of digital channels, A/B testing, and analytics across the entire customer journey. The result is user-centered experiences that contribute to the business objectives. Up Reply supports with strategy consulting, onboarding and offers full service with tools such as Dynamic Yield, Optimizely, Adobe Target or Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics and Contentsquare. upreply.de/en/

Contacts

Media:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli



f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Sandra Dennhardt



s.dennhardt@reply.com

Phone +49 170 4546229