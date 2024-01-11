REPLACING PHOTO rf IDEAS WAVE ID® Readers Support the Power of HID Employee Badge and Student ID in Apple Wallet

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authentication–Please replace the photo with the accompanying high-resolution photo.









RF IDEAS WAVE ID® READERS SUPPORT THE POWER OF HID EMPLOYEE BADGE AND STUDENT ID IN APPLE WALLET

rf IDEAS, a global manufacturer of RFID credential readers, is excited to announce that Apple has certified its WAVE ID products to work with HID employee badge and student ID in the Apple Wallet. This effort is set to streamline logical access, user authentication, secure printing, visitor management, time and attendance, and other solutions using state-of-the-art RFID technology for enterprise and education organizations that leverage mobile credentials in the Apple Wallet.

“By leveraging the power of HID Employee Badge and Student ID in Apple Wallet for logical access, we are improving the user experience while enhancing data security,” commented Raul Cepeda Jr., Vice President of Product and Marketing at rf IDEAS. “Our joint mobile solution enables enterprise employees and students with secure, efficient, and compliant authentication.”

Aside from helping businesses and universities modernize the user experience and improve security, Employee Badge and Student ID in Apple Wallet are eradicating the concern of having to replace lost or stolen physical ID badges. This integration reinforces rf IDEAS’ strategy of supporting organizations that are looking to migrate to a mobile-first identity and access management strategy. Thanks to near-field communication (NFC) technology, users can frictionlessly access endpoints quickly and safely.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. stands as a vanguard in the arena of logical access solutions, serving diverse sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, government, education, and enterprise. The company’s globally trusted WAVE ID readers come from robust alliances with leading identity and access management providers. These readers facilitate innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, time and attendance, visitor management, and mobile authentication, and are compatible with nearly all physical and mobile credentials worldwide.

