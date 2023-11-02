Reperio Health Joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.





The Innovators’ Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

“We are honored to join the ranks of so many other organizations that are a part of the Innovators’ Network, who make impactful change across the healthcare industry,” said Travis Rush, co-founder and CEO of Reperio Health. “We look forward to continued participation with the American Heart Association, its Innovators’ Network and other key stakeholders in the collective effort towards improving outcomes for patients, providers, and payers alike.”

About Reperio Health

Reperio Health joins the Innovators’ Network as the only full-service and comprehensive health screening offering with instant results, including options for users to complete the integrated screenings from the comforts of home or in tandem with an onsite screening event.

According to the American Heart Association, in 2020, cardiovascular disease-related deaths saw the largest single-year increase since 2015, up to 928,741 people. Health screenings, like those offered by Reperio, can provide individuals with insight into their health status and identify areas of concern before they turn into chronic or costly conditions.

Reperio brings a consumer-grade experience to biometric health screenings, through a paired mobile app with FDA-cleared devices that modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today.

