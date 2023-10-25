RepeatMD Announces the Launch of MyRepeat to Elevate Client and Patient Experience

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MyRepeat–Today, RepeatMD unveiled its consumer-facing brand, MyRepeat. This exciting new venture is dedicated to increasing the level of direct support for in-app purchases.





In today’s digital age, exceptional customer support has become an integral part of any business, including those in the aesthetic and wellness sector. MyRepeat is an extension of RepeatMD’s commitment to transforming the industry by offering tailored solutions to improve patient satisfaction and engagement.

RepeatMD has made significant strides in enhancing its suite of offerings year to date. The company’s commitment to bringing the best of eCommerce offerings to the aesthetics and wellness industry has driven the development of new features, including an eCommerce mobile app designed to increase the likelihood of conversions with seamless discovery, intuitive shop, robust loyalty framework, and embedded patient financing with Affirm.

RepeatMD not only creates a shopping experience that is engaging and enjoyable for patients, but also one that is intuitive for practices to manage. With a newly designed Admin Panel, practices can easily customize their mobile app, send promotional SMS blasts, reduce churn with built-in membership dunning, and track their success.

MyRepeat is designed to put the spotlight on patients and their unique journey. It exemplifies the RepeatMD’s commitment to helping patients get the most out of their experience, both before and after their purchase from their favorite practice.

MyRepeat aims to create a seamless and proactive support experience that helps turn patients into confident, loyal app users. It is a testament to the company’s dedication to putting patients at the forefront of every decision.

To explore the enhanced patient experience offered by MyRepeat, please visit https://www.myrepeat.com/.

About RepeatMD

RepeatMD is a leading SaaS company that empowers Aesthetic & Wellness practices with its Inbound Revenue Platform. The company’s industry-tailored MedCommerce Engine helps practices attract new patients, foster loyalty, and promote premium treatments. With features including robust e-commerce solutions, mobile rewards, memberships, customized marketing campaigns, and a comprehensive digital treatment catalog, RepeatMD is the go-to solution for practices looking to grow their businesses effortlessly through Inbound Revenue.

Contacts

Gasthalter & Co.



Alex Jeffery/Gwyn Hodges



mercury@gasthalter.com