REPAY to Power Digital Payments for Jones Healthcare Group

Canadian healthcare packaging company to leverage REPAY’s payment acceptance and accounts receivable solutions in Canada and U.S.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced Jones Healthcare Group, a market leader in advanced packaging and medication dispensing solutions, has selected REPAY to modernize the Canadian company’s payment experience, initially focusing on payment acceptance capabilities.

A leader in healthcare packaging manufacturing and distribution since 1882, Jones Healthcare Group plans to update its legacy payments architecture with REPAY to create a one-stop-shop payment ecosystem, enabling its pharmacy customers to self-serve and pay invoices online. Once the transactions are completed, the data will automatically update within Jones Healthcare Group’s ERP software, creating operational efficiencies and improving the payment experience for both their customers and staff.

“We’re very excited to partner with Jones Healthcare Group to enhance their payment experience to help them better serve their customers and continue to grow,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “Jones Healthcare Group is a highly regarded brand, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

“By partnering with REPAY, we will be able to offer the modern payment solutions we need to provide the level of service and experience we’ve been known for since 1882,” said Scott Thibodeau, Vice President – Market Growth. “REPAY’s integrated solutions offer our customers a new payment option that’s fast, smooth and secure, while positioning our business for growth.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Jones Healthcare Group

Jones Healthcare Group is a world-class provider of progressive packaging and medication dispensing solutions. For over a century the company’s partnerships, knowledge and expertise across healthcare sectors have provided insights and opportunities for clients in response to evolving market needs.

Jones has been a long-time, trusted partner to some of the most recognized global pharmaceutical and wellness brands and the largest pharmacy groups across the world. The company’s full-service and integrated offering includes graphic and CAD design, print and conversion for folding cartons, pressure sensitive labels and smart packaging, blistering, bottling, pouching, convenience vial filling and secondary packaging services, as well as a range of medication dispensing and delivery products.

From packaging that protects and informs, to new platforms that improve consumer outcomes and sustainability – Jones Healthcare Group is packaging the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.joneshealthcaregroup.com.

