REPAY to Automate Accounts Payable Payments for Public Agencies through OMNIA Partners

Partnership provides automated AP solutions to members to simplify, optimize and digitize vendor payments and increase efficiencies

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a partnership with OMNIA Partners, the largest purchasing organization for public sector procurement, to add REPAY’s automated accounts payable (AP) solutions to its portfolio of national supplier contracts. Digitizing outbound vendor payments will streamline and optimize the AP payment experience for government and education organizations.





Offering REPAY’s solutions enables member AP teams to access a robust and integrated payments platform that automates outbound payments so organizations can replace physical checks with more convenient, faster and secure electronic payments. Via the platform, AP teams can improve operational efficiencies, access realtime updates, and save time while enhancing the overall experience for vendors and suppliers. AP automation from REPAY simplifies how organizations pay to reduce the costs and risks associated with manual payment processes.

“Our mission at REPAY is to enable organizations across public sectors to embrace digital solutions that make the payment experience more convenient and simpler for their employees and vendors,” said Wade Eckman, SVP, Business Payments, REPAY. “By automating accounts payable, public agencies can modernize how they make outbound payments, increasing efficiency and vendor satisfaction.”

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with REPAY to offer automated payable solutions for our public sector and education agencies,” says Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales for OMNIA Partners. “This new partnership will provide public agencies with AP payment solutions they haven’t historically had through the program.”

For more information about REPAY’s platform, visit www.REPAY.com.

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Our goal is to improve the way your organization identifies, evaluates, and procures what they need at the best value. With free membership, you'll gain full access to our portfolio of leading national supplier contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts to help you identify more strategic and efficient ways to procure. We are here to help you achieve your procurement goals while saving you time and money along the way.

Discover a better way to buy at www.omniapartners.com

