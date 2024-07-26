Home Business Wire REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 8, 2024
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 5:00pm ET. A press release with second quarter 2024 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-407-3982, or for international callers (201)-493-6780. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13747074. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 22, 2024. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

ir@repay.com

Kristen Hoyman

(404) 637-1665

khoyman@repay.com

