REPAY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Gross Profit Growth of 2% in Q4 and 6% Full Year 2024

Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth and Accelerated Free Cash Flow Conversion during 2024

Announces Strategic Review Process, including Potential Strategic Alternatives

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

($ in millions) Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 YoY

Change Revenue $ 76.0 $ 80.7 $ 74.9 $ 79.1 $ 78.3 3% Gross profit (1) 58.7 61.5 58.6 61.6 59.7 2% Net (loss) income (2) (77.7 ) (5.4 ) (4.2 ) 3.2 (4.0 ) – Adjusted EBITDA (3) 33.5 35.5 33.7 35.1 36.5 9% Net cash provided by operating activities 34.9 24.8 31.0 60.1 34.3 (2%) Free Cash Flow (3) 21.8 13.7 19.3 48.8 23.5 8% Free Cash Flow Conversion (3) 65 % 38 % 57 % 139 % 64 %

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). (2) During the fourth quarter of 2023, Net loss was impacted by a $75.7 million goodwill impairment loss. Further information about this non-cash impairment loss can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. (3) Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion to their most comparable GAAP measure provided below for additional information.

“ Q4 closed out the year with another quarter of profitable growth at REPAY,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “ Our full year results showcased our resilient business model with strong double digit Adjusted EBITDA growth and accelerating Free Cash Flow Conversion from 42% in 2023 to 75% in 2024. As we reflect on the accomplishments we achieved in 2024 and turn to 2025, we remain dedicated to delivering the best payment experience for our clients and creating value by facilitating the ongoing secular shift to more digital payment flows.

REPAY has built our technology platform to scale both organically and inorganically, with the potential to benefit from additional opportunities ahead. With the Board’s support, we have commenced a comprehensive strategic review, with the assistance of outside advisors, to assess a full range of alternatives aimed at capturing shareholder value. The review includes evaluating opportunities to further strengthen REPAY’s position in the verticals we serve, adjacent end markets, GTM strategy, relationships with our partners, and capital allocation. This strategic review may also include consideration of various strategic alternatives, including M&A, a sale or take private of the Company and other structural changes, transactions and alternatives that could enhance shareholder value.”

REPAY has not set a deadline for the completion of the review process, and there can be no assurance that the strategic review will result in any particular outcome, transaction, or other strategic alternative. REPAY does not intend to comment further or provide updates regarding the strategic review until it has been completed, unless the Company determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

The Company's achievements in the quarter, including those highlighted below, reinforce management's belief in the ability of the Company to drive durable and sustained growth across REPAY's diversified business model.

2% year-over-year gross profit growth in Q4

Consumer Payments gross profit declined approximately 5% year-over-year which was partially impacted from clients rolling off during the fourth quarter

Business Payments gross profit growth of approximately 60% year-over-year as we benefited from strong contributions in our political media vertical

Accelerated AP supplier network to over 360,000, an increase of approximately 38% year-over-year

Added four new integrated software partners to bring the total to 280 software relationships as of the end of the fourth quarter

Instant funding volumes increased by approximately 34% year-over-year

Added 16 new credit unions bringing total credit union clients to 329



Segments

The Company reports its financial results based on two reportable segments.

Consumer Payments – The Consumer Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including debit and credit card processing, Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions, as well as REPAY’s loan disbursement product) that enable REPAY’S clients to collect payments from and disburse funds to consumers and includes its clearing and settlement solutions (“RCS”). RCS is REPAY’s proprietary clearing and settlement platform through which it markets customizable payment processing programs to other ISOs and payment facilitators. The strategic vertical markets served by the Consumer Payments segment primarily include personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, credit unions, mortgage servicing, consumer healthcare and diversified retail.

Business Payments – The Business Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including accounts payable automation, debit and credit card processing, virtual credit card processing, ACH processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions) that enable REPAY’s clients to collect payments from or send payments to other businesses. The strategic vertical markets served within the Business Payments segment primarily include retail automotive, education, field services, governments and municipalities, healthcare, media, homeowner association management and hospitality.

Segment Revenue, Gross Profit, and Gross Profit Margin

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousand) 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue Consumer Payments $ 66,349 $ 71,124 (7%) $ 280,966 $ 275,708 2% Business Payments 17,357 9,850 76% 52,923 38,058 39% Elimination of intersegment revenues (5,435 ) (4,987 ) (20,847 ) (17,139 ) Total revenue $ 78,271 $ 75,987 3% $ 313,042 $ 296,627 6% Gross profit (1) Consumer Payments $ 53,081 $ 56,168 (5%) $ 223,107 $ 216,096 3% Business Payments 12,069 7,545 60% 39,146 27,967 40% Elimination of intersegment revenues (5,435 ) (4,987 ) (20,847 ) (17,139 ) Total gross profit $ 59,715 $ 58,726 2% $ 241,406 $ 226,924 6% Total gross profit margin (2) 76% 77% 77% 77%

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). (2) Gross profit margin represents total gross profit / total revenue.

Conference Call

REPAY will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results today, March 3, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Morris, CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO. The call will be webcast live from REPAY’s investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-3982, or for international callers (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13750988. The replay will be available at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate the Company’s operating business, measure performance, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on business disposition, gain on extinguishment of debt, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash impairment loss, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation charges, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, such as loss on business disposition, gain on extinguishment of debt, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash impairment loss, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation expense, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs, other non-recurring charges, non-cash interest expense and net of tax effect associated with these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted Net Income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis assuming conversion of the outstanding units exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (excluding shares subject to forfeiture). Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flow provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Conversion represents Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. REPAY believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as management. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating profit, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze REPAY’s business has material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in REPAY’s industry may report measures titled as the same or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how REPAY calculates its non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider REPAY’s non-GAAP financial measures alongside other financial performance measures, including net income, net cash provided by operating activities and REPAY’s other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, REPAY’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “guidance,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “should,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the strategic review process, REPAY’s market and growth opportunities, REPAY’s business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and the allocation of capital. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY’s control.

In addition to factors disclosed in REPAY’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: risks or uncertainties relating to the outcome or timing of REPAY’s strategic review process, exposure to economic conditions and political risk affecting the consumer loan market, the receivables management industry and consumer and commercial spending, including bank failures or other adverse events affecting financial institutions, inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown or recession; changes in the payment processing market in which REPAY competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; changes in the vertical markets that REPAY targets, including the regulatory environment applicable to REPAY’s clients; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; risks relating to REPAY’s relationships within the payment ecosystem; risk that REPAY may not be able to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions; risks relating to data security; changes in accounting policies applicable to REPAY; and the risk that REPAY may not be able to maintain effective internal controls.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and REPAY disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding REPAY’s industry and end markets are based on sources it believes to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 78,271 $ 75,987 $ 313,042 $ 296,627 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 18,556 17,261 $ 71,636 $ 69,703 Selling, general and administrative 36,503 36,679 145,466 148,653 Depreciation and amortization 24,382 24,711 103,710 103,857 Loss on business disposition — — — 10,027 Impairment loss — 75,750 — 75,800 Total operating expenses $ 79,441 $ 154,401 $ 320,812 $ 408,040 Loss from operations $ (1,170 ) $ (78,414 ) $ (7,770 ) $ (111,413 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,629 1,260 5,992 2,822 Interest expense (3,134 ) (895 ) (7,873 ) (3,870 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 13,136 — Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (1,785 ) (2,903 ) (14,543 ) (6,619 ) Other income (loss) 76 (145 ) 138 (455 ) Total other income (expense) (3,214 ) (2,683 ) (3,150 ) (8,122 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) (4,384 ) (81,097 ) (10,920 ) (119,535 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 426 3,423 575 2,115 Net income (loss) $ (3,958 ) $ (77,674 ) $ (10,345 ) $ (117,420 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 158 (4,387 ) (189 ) (6,930 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (4,116 ) $ (73,287 ) $ (10,156 ) $ (110,490 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic 88,392,571 91,206,870 89,915,137 90,048,638 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 88,392,571 91,206,870 89,915,137 90,048,638 Income (loss) per Class A share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (1.23 ) Income (loss) per Class A share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (1.23 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,530 $ 118,096 Current restricted cash 35,654 11,324 Accounts receivable, net 32,950 36,017 Prepaid expenses and other 17,114 15,209 Total current assets 275,248 180,646 Property and equipment, net 2,383 3,133 Noncurrent restricted cash 11,525 14,725 Intangible assets, net 389,034 447,141 Goodwill 716,793 716,793 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,142 8,023 Deferred tax assets 163,283 146,872 Other assets 2,500 2,500 Total noncurrent assets 1,296,660 1,339,187 Total assets $ 1,571,908 $ 1,519,833 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,912 $ 22,030 Accrued expenses 55,501 32,906 Current operating lease liabilities 1,230 1,629 Current tax receivable agreement ($2,413 and $68 held for related parties as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 16,337 580 Other current liabilities 267 318 Total current liabilities 102,247 57,463 Long-term debt 496,778 434,166 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 10,507 7,247 Tax receivable agreement, net of current portion ($25,134 and $25,348 held for related parties as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 187,308 188,331 Other liabilities 1,899 1,838 Total noncurrent liabilities 696,492 631,582 Total liabilities $ 798,739 $ 689,045 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 93,732,227 issued and 88,239,494 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 92,220,494 issued and 90,803,984 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 9 9 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Treasury stock, 1,416,510 and 1,416,510 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (53,782 ) (12,528 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,148,871 1,151,324 Accumulated deficit (333,826 ) (323,670 ) Total Repay stockholders’ equity 761,272 815,135 Non-controlling interests 11,897 15,653 Total equity $ 773,169 $ 830,788 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,571,908 $ 1,519,833

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (10,345 ) $ (117,420 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 103,710 103,857 Stock based compensation 24,388 22,156 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,030 2,847 Loss on business disposition — 10,027 Gain on extinguishment of debt (13,136 ) — Other loss — 238 Fair value change in tax receivable agreement liability 14,543 6,619 Impairment loss — 75,800 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (2,490 ) (3,594 ) Change in accounts receivable, net 3,067 (3,986 ) Change in prepaid expenses and other (1,905 ) 2,936 Change in operating lease ROU assets (3,119 ) 1,328 Change in accounts payable 6,882 (189 ) Change in accrued expenses and other 22,594 3,890 Change in operating lease liabilities 2,861 (1,388 ) Change in other liabilities 10 493 Net cash provided by operating activities 150,090 103,614 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (989 ) (733 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (13,545 ) Capitalized software development costs (43,864 ) (50,083 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash retained — 40,273 Net cash used in investing activities (44,853 ) (24,088 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of long-term debt 287,500 — Payments on long-term debt (205,150 ) (20,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (9,631 ) — Payments for tax withholding related to shares vesting under Incentive Plan and ESPP (2,131 ) (1,891 ) Treasury shares repurchased (41,541 ) (2,528 ) Stock options exercised 395 — Distributions to Members (2,349 ) (3,525 ) Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of the 2029 Notes (39,186 ) — Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) (580 ) — Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition date fair value — (1,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,673 ) (28,944 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 92,564 50,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 144,145 $ 93,563 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 236,709 $ 144,145 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 4,843 $ 1,024 Income taxes $ 2,811 $ 1,330

