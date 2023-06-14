<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire REPAY Introduces PayPal and Venmo to Expand Customer Choice
Business Wire

REPAY Introduces PayPal and Venmo to Expand Customer Choice

di Business Wire

REPAY clients can now accept customer payments with PayPal and Venmo

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, is adding PayPal and Venmo to its suite of payment solutions, making them available to clients across REPAY’s verticals, including personal finance, auto finance, credit unions and mortgage.

With its expansion of digital wallet capabilities, REPAY will enable clients to accept seamless payments with PayPal and Venmo, offering secure and convenient payments through a web browser or mobile app, and eliminating long payment forms. Through direct integration to the REPAY payment platform, this expansion is designed to help clients boost their overall revenue, as companies have found supporting preferred payment methods makes customers more likely to make payments on time.

The collaboration reflects REPAY’s vision to deliver seamless experiences to enable merchants to grow their businesses through technology. By adding PayPal and Venmo, REPAY is providing payment solutions that lay the foundation for ongoing business success.

“Our goal at REPAY is to continuously expand our network to process all consumer payment modalities, driving an enhanced digital consumer experience. By expanding our payment offerings to include PayPal and Venmo, we’re supporting our clients’ bottom line by providing the most efficient and accessible payment methods in the market,” said David Guthrie, CTO at REPAY. “Payments shouldn’t be a struggle, so we’re looking forward to continuing to offer new solutions that make our clients’ and their customers’ lives easier.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact for REPAY:

ir@repay.com

Media Relations Contact for REPAY:

Kristen Hoyman
khoyman@repay.com

Articoli correlati

Designer Ada Hefetz Transforms Wedding Dress Design with Stratasys’ 3DFashion Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
Hefetz’ Flower of Life theme celebrates matrimonial union 3D-printed styleMINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SSYS #3dprinting--Ada Hefetz, a popular Israel-based...
Continua a leggere

Restaurants can Streamline Order Management with New Clover Kitchen Display System

Business Wire Business Wire -
Clover Kitchen Display System is a single source of truth for order management that enhances experiences for diners and...
Continua a leggere

RXO Announces Date Change for Investor Webcast About Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Freight Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXO (NYSE: RXO) announced today that it has changed the date of its investor webcast about artificial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Designer Ada Hefetz Transforms Wedding Dress Design with Stratasys’ 3DFashion Technology

Business Wire