REPAY Announces Integration with ICE Servicing Digital to Offer Debit Card Acceptance

Technology integration allows mortgage lenders to meet borrowers’ preferences for payment convenience

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with ICE Mortgage Technology, a leading global provider of technology and data, that will allow mortgage servicers to accept debit card payments from borrowers. This enhancement allows mortgage servicers to provide borrowers with faster, more secure payment options, improving the overall borrower experience, lender-borrower relationships and operational efficiency.





REPAY’s integration allows borrowers to make mortgage payments via debit card through Servicing DigitalTM, ICE’s innovative, customer-centric solution designed to help servicers improve retention and more easily establish continuous customer engagement. Debit card acceptance provides a seamless, secure payment option that is more convenient than traditional paper check or wire transfer payment methods and allows funds to be immediately pulled from the borrower’s account and posted to the mortgage servicer, providing real-time payment confirmation to all parties.

Debit card acceptance capabilities expand payment options for borrowers, allowing them to make payments during month-end and grace periods, which enhances their overall ability to manage finances efficiently. This feature also improves the resolution of collection accounts by increasing the ability to promptly address them, and it reduces the need for slower and often costlier methods like wires or overnight payments. The faster processing times and immediate posting of funds into the ICE MSP® servicing system minimize the risk of late fees and improve overall borrower satisfaction. Additionally, lenders can leverage stored payment data for future transactions while ensuring compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

“Providing borrowers with the ability to make secure debit card payments at their convenience benefits all stakeholders by improving payment experiences and accounting processes,” said Jeffrey Osheka, SVP, Mortgage Vertical Leader at REPAY. “Our integrated payment capabilities and modern technology will help strengthen the relationships between mortgage servicers and their customers.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Investor Relations Contact for REPAY:



IR@repay.com

Media Relations Contact for REPAY:



Kristen Hoyman



khoyman@repay.com

Servicing Digital allows servicers to integrate third-party products and services within the application. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact for REPAY:

IR@repay.com

Media Relations Contact for REPAY:

Kristen Hoyman



khoyman@repay.com