Reolink Launches Home Hub: Best Wireless Security Center for Local Storage and Multi-Device Management Reviewed by Compare Before Buying

Best Wireless Security Center for Local Storage and Multi-Device Management

Reolink Home Hub – offers advanced features, secure storage, and flexible connectivity for a cost-effective and reliable home security system.

Reolink is known for delivering cutting-edge security products that combine advanced technology with user-friendly designs. The Reolink Home Hub adds to the company’s expanding catalog, offering a comprehensive solution for managing and storing ultra-high-definition video recordings.

Supporting up to 16MP resolution, the Home Hub can connect with up to eight Reolink cameras, including PoE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and the latest Wi-Fi 6 models.

According to Reolink, the device is compatible with all Reolink PoE cameras, plug-in Wi-Fi cameras, and most recently released battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras, excluding 2MP battery cameras and 4G models. Integration with the Home Hub is seamless, as any Reolink battery, PoE, or plug-in Wi-Fi camera connected to the same router can be easily added to the system. With dimensions of 5.9 x 4.7 x 1.2 inches and a weight of 0.66 lbs, the device is a compact and functional unit.

Secure, local data storage

The Reolink Home Hub includes a 64GB microSD card and supports expandable storage up to 1TB through two additional slots, providing flexibility for secure local storage. This setup ensures that video recordings remain safely stored without relying on cloud services. For users requiring more space, the Home Hub offers expandable storage options, supporting up to two additional SD cards with a total capacity of 1TB.

Reolink has also integrated exclusive encryption algorithms into the Home Hub, providing premium data protection against unauthorized access. Even in the unlikely event that devices or SD cards are stolen, the encryption ensures that recorded footage remains secure and inaccessible to unauthorized parties. The company also shares that the Home Hub includes built-in audio alarms, which will sound when any connected IP camera is triggered. Users can choose from a variety of alarm ringtones or customize their own, providing an additional layer of security tailored to individual preferences.

Home Hub functionality

Reolink shares that the Home Hub can establish a local LAN network for connected cameras, enabling them to function without an internet connection. This feature enhances system reliability, ensuring continuous operation under various conditions.

The Home Hub also supports high-definition live viewing and playback, up to 4K resolution, with Wi-Fi 6 technology contributing to faster connectivity and lower latency for more efficient real-time monitoring. In addition, the device can be managed remotely via the Reolink App, giving users access to live viewing, playback, and system controls from any location with internet access.

The Reolink Home Hub offers a subscription-free, cost-effective solution for comprehensive home security, with local storage and management. Available as a standalone unit for $99, the Hub comes with a 64GB microSD card and features built-in storage encryption and privacy protection, making it an ideal choice for those with existing Reolink cameras.

For users setting up a new system, Reolink also provides bundled options, pairing the Home Hub with cameras like the Argus 3E with Solar Panel, the E1 Zoom indoor camera, or a two-pack of E1 Outdoor CX cameras, among others.

