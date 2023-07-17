Rental Beast and Southwest MLS Join Forces to Ignite Albuquerque’s Rental Market Revolution

Southwest MLS and Rental Beast Launch Software Integration to Empower Real Estate Professionals With Cutting-Edge Tools

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rental Beast, a leading real estate technology firm, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking platform integration with Southwest MLS today. Ranked 10th nationwide as a hotspot for sellers, the Albuquerque housing market continues to boom despite a shortage in housing supply. As home values remain high, prospective homebuyers are shifting their focus to the rental market. In fact, each rental property in Albuquerque receives an average of eight tenant applicants, creating a market that’s ready for REALTORS® to showcase their expertise.





Recognizing the demand for innovative solutions, the MLS is revolutionizing the rental market in Albuquerque through an exciting platform integration with Rental Beast. By providing its members with a comprehensive suite of tools, SWMLS empowers them to succeed in this fiercely competitive landscape.

“ The launch of Rental Beast and NMHomeRentals.com is an exciting development for consumers, REALTORS®, and landlords in Greater Albuquerque,” said Tego Venturi, President of SWMLS, “ This new platform creates a reliable marketplace for rental properties, increasing transparency in the rental process and helping protect renters from scams. SWMLS has long been the premier marketplace for the Albuquerque home sales market and this new platform will become the central source of truth for the rental market in the same way.”

The platform integration includes an array of features, including a rental-centric Add/Edit tool, access to valuable leads, third-party syndication to premier websites, an online application and tenant screening tool, powerful client management tools, and comprehensive training and support for SWMLS members to become experts in the rental market.

“ We are giving members the tools they need to thrive in this space,” said Ishay Grinberg, CEO of Rental Beast. “ Our integration equips SWMLS members with the cutting-edge tools and resources needed to navigate the dynamic rental market landscape, deliver exceptional service to their clients, and capitalize on the immense potential that the rental market presents.”

About Southwest MLS

The Southwest MLS Inc, also known as SWMLS, is the top real estate information and data provider in New Mexico, offering services to Central New Mexico and includes coverage in Bernalillo, Valencia, Sandoval, Torrance, and the areas of Socorro and Santa Fe Counties. The Southwest MLS is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM and is committed to equipping its members with valuable products and services, promoting strong ethical and professional stands while also supporting private property rights.

About the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR)

The voice for real estate in the Greater Albuquerque area, the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR) represents the growing region of Central New Mexico, which includes Bernalillo, Valencia, Sandoval, Torrance, parts of Socorro, and Santa Fe Counties, and is recognized as the leading provider of real estate information services and data in New Mexico.

Chartered in 1921 as the Real Estate Board of Albuquerque, GAAR today is the largest, local professional trade association in Central New Mexico, with 4,300 members pledged to uphold a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. GAAR is an association of professional REALTORS® who work cooperatively to advance the industry and actively support the communities and people they serve.

Learn more at gaar.com/swmls.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation’s most comprehensive database of nearly eleven million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs, and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

Contacts

Media:





For Southwest MLS and GAAR: Laura Harris (505) 321-7063 or laurah@gaar.com

For Rental Beast: Rebecca Hickey, rebecca.hickey@rentalbeast.com