Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Espanola, New Mexico

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upbound Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Upbound”) (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, announced the opening of a new Rent-A-Center store in Espanola, New Mexico. Rent-A-Center Store Manager Casey Montoya and his customer support team are pleased to offer the residents of Espanola a flexible lease-to-own option for high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics, computers and a wide range of other durable goods.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 1116 N. Riverside Drive Suite C, in Espanola, New Mexico. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Espanola community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 31, at 1 p.m., and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a 65-inch LED TV and recliner chair. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz in support of its mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Rent-A-Center operates 18 locations in the state of New Mexico. This Espanola location will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,300 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

