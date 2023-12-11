Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Brooksville, Florida

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upbound Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Upbound”) (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, announced the opening of a new Rent-A-Center store in Brooksville, Florida. Rent-A-Center Store Manager Jeremy Keating and his customer support team are pleased to offer the residents of Brooksville a flexible lease-to-own option for high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.





The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 1248 S. Broad Street, in Brooksville, Florida. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Brooksville community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place at approximately 2 p.m. EST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a PlayStation 5, arcade system, a 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV, and more. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to Hernando County Humane Society, a nonprofit that is dedicated to the rescue and health of orphaned, surrendered, and abandoned pets.

Rent-A-Center operates 80 locations in the state of Florida. This Brooksville location will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

