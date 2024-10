Renowned Proteomic Researchers to Present Quantum-Si Data at World HUPO 2024

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced its participation at the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress 2024 in Dresden, Germany. As a leader in Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ (NGPS), Quantum-Si will be joined by prominent researchers to present data showcasing advancements in proteomic analysis.





Quantum-Si’s latest developments, featuring data from Platinum®, the world’s first and only NGPS instrument on the market, will be highlighted in two key poster sessions:

Poster Presentations:

Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™ Enables Protein Detection and Peptide Characterization from Biological Samples Presented by John Kudolo, PhD, Quantum-Si Poster ID: P-III-0753 | Date: Wednesday, October 23

Integrated Sequencing of Single Transcript and Protein Molecules Discerns Alternatively Spliced Tropomyosin Proteoforms Presented by Gloria Sheynkman, PhD, University of Virginia Poster ID: P-III-0758 | Date: Wednesday, October 23



In addition to the poster presentations, Quantum-Si will host a breakfast talk on Tuesday, October 22, titled “Joining Forces: Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ and Top-Down Mass Spectrometry Combine to Enhance Proteoform Analysis.” The session will be led by Dr. Meredith Carpenter, Quantum-Si’s Head of Scientific Affairs, and Dr. Neil Kelleher from Northwestern University.

These presentations will showcase new data demonstrating how Platinum addresses applications including detection of protein variants and post-translational modifications, protein barcoding, and characterization of proteoforms in tandem with top-down mass spectrometry.

“We are honored to have such accomplished researchers presenting data from Platinum at HUPO 2024,” said Jeff Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “The ability to detect and characterize proteins and peptides with such depth and precision is a significant step forward for proteomic research. We continue to believe our technology has the potential to transform how scientists approach biological discovery.”

For more information about Quantum-Si’s innovative solutions and to meet the team at World HUPO 2024, attendees can visit booth #24.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

