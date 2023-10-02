Renowned Property Tax Expert, Scott Powell, Joins Ryan’s Property Tax Practice in the Canadian Prairies

DALLAS & CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced today that Scott Powell has joined the Firm as Director and Team Lead in the Property Tax practice. He will be based in the Calgary, Alberta office.





Prior to joining Ryan, Scott provided property tax and valuation expertise to clients in his role as Director for a major Canadian property tax firm. His duties included performing due diligence reviews on property assessment and taxation matters, analyzing and interpreting market data, researching the application of the jurisdictional legal frameworks, forecasting tax impacts, and developing and maintaining client relationships. His work in the private sector provided his clients with expert consulting support and tangible tax advantages on their assets across Western Canada.

“Joining the Ryan team is truly a special opportunity for me. Ryan’s legacy of industry-leading performance, strong workplace culture, and a clear vision for the future is inspiring,” said Powell. “I look forward to working, learning, and growing with the amazing team of professionals here.”

Prior to his work at another major private property tax firm, Scott spent 12 years with the City of Calgary in the field of property assessment and held several leadership roles. He was responsible for leading a valuation team tasked with coordinating the diverse operational activities required to annually prepare, communicate, and defend a portfolio of nonresidential properties in Calgary with a total market value exceeding $18 billion CAD. His background provides not only a depth of knowledge in assessment and taxation but also an exceptional breadth of experience, making him a great addition to the Ryan team.

“We are excited to welcome a reputable leader and technical expert to the Property Tax Canada team,” said Kimberly van Vliet, Principal and Practice Leader, Property Tax Canada. “Scott’s background in both public and private sectors, combined with his leadership style and growth mindset, will support Ryan’s culture and commitment to exceptional client service.”

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree from Western University, as well as a diploma in Urban Land Economics and a certificate in Real Property Assessment, both from the University of British Columbia. He holds an AMAA designation from the Alberta Assessors’ Association (AAA) and MIMA designation from the Institute of Municipal Assessors (IMA). He is a former president of the AAA and has also published several articles on assessment and property taxation subjects including vacant home taxation in Ontario and the impacts of COVID-19 on nonresidential businesses.

About Ryan

