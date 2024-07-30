ReNew Energy Global Plc files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Financial Year ended March 31, 2024

GURUGRAM, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RNW #AnnualReport–ReNew Energy Global Plc (“ReNew” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW) announced that it has filed its annual report on form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The annual report on form 20-F can be accessed on the Investor Relations Section of ReNew’s website at https://investor.renew.com and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. ReNew will provide all shareholders, upon request, hard copies of these documents, free of charge.





ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew’s clean energy contracted portfolio of ~15.6 GW on a gross basis as of May 31, 2024, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

