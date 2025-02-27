Renesas Teams Up with Applus+ Laboratories to Achieve PSA Certified Level 1 with CRA Extension for Three New MCU Groups

Certification Highlights Renesas' Commitment to Cybersecurity Leadership

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Applus--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has successfully obtained PSA Certified Level 1 certification with the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance extension for three of its latest microcontroller Groups (MCUs). This certification, evaluated by Applus+ Laboratories, marks a significant step in Renesas' commitment to cybersecurity and compliance with upcoming European regulations.

The certified RA4L1 MCU Group features low power, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 (CM33) core with Arm TrustZone® technology, delivering an ideal balance of low voltage operation, low power consumption and high performance. The integrated low power features, advanced security engine, and communication interfaces make these devices ideal for many Industrial Automation, Home Appliances, Smart Home, Consumer, Building/Home Automation and Medical/Healthcare applications.

The certified RA8E1 and RA8E2 MCU Groups, both based on the Arm® Cortex®-M85 (CM85) architecture, are designed for a wide range of applications including industrial automation, home appliances, smart home systems, and medical devices. The RA8E1 MCU Group features Arm Helium™ technology for Vision and Voice AI applications, while the RA8E2 MCU Group incorporates a Graphics LCD for advanced Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions.

PSA Certified, a leading global security framework established by Arm and industry partners in 2019, has introduced an extension to its Level 1 certification that addresses the compliance requirements of the upcoming European Cyber Resilience Act. This new regulation, set to become mandatory in December 2027, will apply to a broad spectrum of digital products.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of IoT security," said Daryl Khoo, Vice President of the Embedded Processing Marketing Division at Renesas. "Achieving PSA Certified Level 1 with the CRA compliance extension demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with secure, future-proof solutions.”

“With the continued adoption of edge AI devices across all markets and new government regulations coming into effect, security must be prioritized to ensure trusted AI deployment, protecting both businesses and consumers,” said David Maidment, senior director, market strategy at Arm. “Initiatives like PSA Certified are fundamental to driving robust device security and we congratulate Renesas on these new certifications which showcase security leadership in the age of AI.”

Jose Ruiz, Cybersecurity BU Director at Applus+ Laboratories, added, "We are committed to providing cybersecurity evaluation solutions that boost market trust and help vendors comply with regulatory requirements. Reducing fragmentation in cybersecurity certification is key, and we welcome PSA Certified's efforts to align with other private schemes as well as governmental requirements.”

PSA Certified Level 1 also offers additional extensions to comply with the European RED directive and the UK PSTI regulation, both applicable to connected and IoT products, further enhancing its value to manufacturers in meeting global security standards. In addition, Renesas has achieved PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component certification for the RA8D1, RA8M1 and RA8T1 MCU Groups, further demonstrating Renesas' long-term commitment to security, including physical protections for the Root of Trust. Visit the Renesas IoT security page for more information.

Renesas MCU Leadership

A world leader in MCUs, Renesas ships more than 3.5 billion units per year, with approximately 50% of shipments serving the automotive industry, and the remainder supporting industrial and Internet of Things applications as well as data center and communications infrastructure. Renesas has the broadest portfolio of 8-, 16- and 32-bit devices, delivering unmatched quality and efficiency with exceptional performance. As a trusted supplier, Renesas has decades of experience designing smart, secure MCUs, backed by a dual-source production model, the industry’s most advanced MCU process technology and a vast network of more than 250 ecosystem partners. For more information about Renesas MCUs, visit renesas.com/MCUs.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.

About the Applus+ Group

Applus+ is one of the world’s leading companies in the testing, inspection and certification sector. We help our clients enhance the quality and safety of their assets and operations while safeguarding their environmental performance. Our highly qualified team of more than 26,000 professionals allow us to ensure operational excellence across a wide range of sectors in over 65 countries. We are committed to technological development, digitalisation and sustainability. Our Laboratories Division provides testing and certification services from a network of multidisciplinary laboratories in Europe, Asia and North America. We provide Common Criteria EUCC and CCRA evaluations worldwide for various schemes, including NIAP-listing and SOG-IS Technical Domains, FIPS 140-3, LINCE, IEC 62443, EN 18031 & Red Directive, and diverse industries, such as payment, automotive, industrial, medical devices and defense. Our Cybersecurity laboratories support developers of ICT products, components and systems to demonstrate their compliance with applicable standards. www.appluslaboratories.com

(Remarks). All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Americas

Don Parkman

Renesas Electronics Corporation

+ 1-408-887-4308

don.parkman.xh@renesas.com