Renesas Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Note 1, 4)

Year ended



December 31, 2023 Billion Yen % of Revenue Revenue 1,469.4 100.0 Operating profit 390.8 26.6 Profit attributable to owners of parent 337.1 22.9 Capital expenditures (Note 2) 75.5 Depreciation and amortization 186.0 R&D expenses (Note 3) 233.5 Yen Exchange rate (USD) 140 Exchange rate (EUR) 151

As of December 31, 2023 Billion Yen Total assets 3,167.0 Total equity 2,005.6 Equity attributable to owners of parent 2,001.6 Equity ratio attributable to owners of parent (%) 63.2 Interest-bearing liabilities 667.7

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen. Note 2: Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the year ended December 31, 2023. However, the investments from Dialog Semiconductor Limited (hereinafter “Dialog”) and Celeno Communications Inc. (hereinafter “Celeno”) are listed as an input basis. It should be noted that as of September 29, 2023, Celeno changed its company name from Celeno Communications Inc. to Renesas Semiconductor Design US Inc. Note 3: R&D expenses include capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets. Note 4: The allocation of the acquisition costs for the business combination with Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited (hereinafter “Steradian”) and Panthronics AG (hereinafter “Panthronics”) has been revised at the end of three months ended March 31, 2023, and at the end of the three months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. These revisions have been reflected in the consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as the consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30 and September 30, 2023. As of October 12, 2023, Panthronics changed its corporate name to Renesas Design Austria GmbH.

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 English translation from the original Japanese-language document February 8, 2024 Company name : Renesas Electronics Corporation Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code number : 6723 URL : https://www.renesas.com Representative : Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO Contact person : Fujiko Yamaguchi, Vice President, IR Office Tel. +81 (0)3-6773-3002 Filing date of Yukashoken Hokokusho (scheduled) : March 26, 2024 Date of starting payment of dividend (scheduled) : March 29, 2024 (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 1.1 Consolidated financial results (% of change from corresponding period of the previous year) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Total comprehensive income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Year ended December 31, 2023 1,469,415 (2.1 ) 390,766 (7.9 ) 422,173 16.5 337,311 31.4 337,086 31.4 494,826 (12.6 ) Year ended December 31, 2022 1,500,853 51.0 424,153 － 362,282 － 256,770 － 256,615 － 565,969 －

Basic earnings



per share Diluted earnings



per share Net income per equity attributable to owners Profit before tax ratio per net assets Operating profit ratio per revenue Yen Yen % % % Year ended December 31, 2023 189.77 186.07 19.1 14.1 26.6 Year ended December 31, 2022 137.66 134.84 19.1 13.8 28.3

Note: The Group finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2023, and each figure for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 reflects the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment. Due to the revisions to the allocation of the acquisition costs, the percent of change from corresponding period of the previous year for the year ended December 31, 2022 is not stated.

1.2 Consolidated financial position Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners Ratio of equity attributable to owners Equity attributable to owners per share Million yen Million yen Million yen % Yen December 31, 2023 3,167,003 2,005,588 2,001,553 63.2 1,126.31 December 31, 2022 2,812,491 1,537,463 1,533,735 54.5 853.51

1.3 Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Year ended December 31, 2023 496,627 (267,492) (181,247) 434,681 Year ended December 31, 2022 479,325 (97,523) (294,770) 336,068

2. Cash dividends Cash dividends per share Total dividend during the year Dividends payout ratio (consolidated) Dividends ratio per assets (consolidated) At the end of first quarter At the end of second quarter At the end of third quarter At the end of year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen — — — Year ended



December 31, 2022 — 0.00 — 0.00 0.00 — — — Year ended



December 31, 2023 — 0.00 — 28.00 28.00 49,758 14.8 2.8 Year ending December 31, 2024 (forecast) — — — — — —

Note 1 The amount of the dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be approved by the Group’s Ordinary Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 2024. Note 2: For the year ending December 31, 2024, whether the Group provides dividend payments remains undecided.

3. Forecast of consolidated results for the three months ending March 31, 2024 Non-GAAP Revenue Non-GAAP Gross Margin Non-GAAP Operating Margin Million yen % % %pts % %pts Three months ending March 31, 2024 337,500



to 352,500 (6.2) to (2.0) 55.0 (1.2) 30.0 (4.7)

Note 1: The Group reports its consolidated forecast on a quarterly basis as substitute for a yearly forecast in a range format. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin forecasts are provided assuming the midpoint in the non-GAAP revenue forecast. Note 2: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided on a non-GAAP basis.

4. Others

4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the full year ended December 31, 2023: No (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) 4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors 1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: Yes 2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No 3. Changes in accounting estimates: No 4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) As of December 31, 2023: 1,958,454,023 shares As of December 31, 2022: 1,958,454,023 shares 2. Number of treasury stock As of December 31, 2023: 181,369,882 shares As of December 31, 2022: 161,488,167 shares 3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding Year ended December 31, 2023: 1,776,296,088 shares Year ended December 31, 2022: 1,864,152,116 shares

(Reference) Non-consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2023 Non-consolidated financial results Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Year ended December 31, 2023 1,065,819 (0.9) 314,758 (10.3) 297,041 6.3 251,871 18.4 Year ended December 31, 2022 1,075,144 39.4 350,991 112.7 279,485 115.2 212,647 86.7

Net income per share: basic Net income per share: diluted Yen Yen December 31, 2023 141.80 139.03 December 31, 2022 114.07 111.73

Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen December 31, 2023 2,575,156 1,155,868 44.8 648.97 December 31, 2022 2,553,295 940,437 36.5 498.75

Reference: Equity at the end of the year ended December 31, 2023: 1,152,762 million yen Equity at the end of the year ended December 31, 2022: 932,835 million yen

(Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures: These financial results are not subject to audit procedures by the independent auditor.

Cautionary Statement The Group will hold an earnings conference for institutional investors and analysts on February 8, 2024. The Group plans to post the materials which are provided at the meeting, on the Group’s website on that day. The statements with respect to the financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereinafter “the Company”) and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter “the Group”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to changes in several important factors. The allocation of the acquisition costs for the business combination with Steradian, which was completed on October 17, 2022, and for the business combination with Panthronics, which was completed on June 1, 2023, has been revised at the end of three months ended March 31, 2023 and at the end of the three months ended December 31, 2023 respectively. The revised allocation of the acquisition costs has been reflected in the consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as the consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30 and September 30, 2023. For details, please refer to Appendix 3.5, “Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Business Combinations)” on page 19.

