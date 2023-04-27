Renesas Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Earnings–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Note 1)

Three months ended



March 31, 2023 Billion Yen % of Revenue Revenue 359.4 100.0 Operating profit 123.3 34.3 Profit attributable to owners of parent 105.2 29.3 Capital expenditures (Note 2) 28.0 Depreciation and amortization 45.0 R&D expenses (Note 3) 53.7 Yen Exchange rate (USD) 133 Exchange rate (EUR) 142

As of March 31, 2023 Billion Yen Total assets 2,840.8 Total equity 1,661.1 Equity attributable to owners of parent 1,657.3 Equity ratio attributable to owners of parent (%) 58.3 Interest-bearing liabilities 741.4

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen. Note 2: Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the three months ended March 31, 2023. However, the investments from Dialog Semiconductor Limited (hereinafter “Dialog”) and Celeno Communications Inc. (hereinafter “Celeno”) are listed as an input basis. Note 3: R&D expenses include capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets. Note 4: The allocation of the acquisition costs for the business combination with Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited (hereinafter “Steradian”), which was completed on October 17, 2022, has been revised during the current fiscal year. This revision to the allocation of the acquisition costs has been reflected in the consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 English translation from the original Japanese-language document April 27, 2023 Company name : Renesas Electronics Corporation Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code number : 6723 URL : https://www.renesas.com Representative : Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO Contact person : Fujiko Yamaguchi, Vice President, IR Office Tel. +81 (0)3-6773-3002 Filing date of Shihanki Hokokusho (scheduled) : May 10, 2023

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1.1 Consolidated financial results (% of change from corresponding period of the previous year)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Total comprehensive income Million % Million % Million % Million % Million % Million % yen yen yen yen yen yen Three months ended March 31, 2023 359,374 3.8 123,265 23.5 127,762 62.3 105,271 75.6 105,211 75.7 119,479 (36.6) Three months ended March 31, 2022 346,288 — 99,823 — 78,742 — 59,937 — 59,883 — 188,501 —

Basic earnings



per share Diluted earnings



per share Yen Yen Three months ended March 31, 2023 58.50 57.53 Three months ended March 31, 2022 30.79 30.20

1.2 Consolidated financial position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners Ratio of equity attributable to owners Million yen Million yen Million yen % March 31, 2023 2,840,835 1,661,136 1,657,332 58.3 December 31, 2022 2,812,491 1,537,463 1,533,735 54.5

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share At the end of first quarter At the end of second quarter At the end of third quarter At the end of year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended



December 31, 2022 — 0.00 — 0.00 0.00 Year ending



December 31, 2023 — Year ending December 31, 2023 (forecast) 0.00 — — — Note: Change in forecast of cash dividends since the most recently announced forecast: Yes

3. Forecast of consolidated results for the six months ending June 30, 2023

Non-GAAP Revenue Non-GAAP Gross Margin Non-GAAP Operating Margin Million yen % % %pts % %pts Six months ending June 30, 2023 712,166



to 727,166 (1.6)



to 0.5 55.8 (2.6) 33.3 (5.5)

Note 1: The Group reports its consolidated forecast on a quarterly basis (cumulative quarters) as substitute for a yearly forecast in a range format. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin forecasts are provided assuming the midpoint in the non-GAAP revenue forecast. Note 2: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided on a non-GAAP basis.

4. Others

4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2023: No (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) 4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors 1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: No 2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No 3. Changes in accounting estimates: No 4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) As of March 31, 2023: 1,958,454,023 shares As of December 31, 2022: 1,958,454,023 shares 2. Number of treasury stock As of March 31, 2023: 158,896,378 shares As of December 31, 2022: 161,488,167 shares 3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding Three months ended March 31, 2023: 1,798,535,567 shares Three months ended March 31, 2022: 1,944,641,915 shares

(Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures: These financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by the independent auditor.

Cautionary Statement The Group will hold an earnings conference for institutional investors and analysts on April 27, 2023. The Group plans to post the materials which are provided at the meeting, on the Group’s website on that day. The statements with respect to the financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereinafter “the Company”) and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter “the Group”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to changes in several important factors. The allocation of the acquisition costs for the business combination with Steradian has been revised during the current fiscal year. This revision to the allocation of the acquisition costs has been reflected in the consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. For details, please refer to Appendix 1.5, “Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Business Combinations)” on page 12.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. The leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions.

(FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS)

The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “probability,” “project,” “risk,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements discuss future expectations, identify strategies, contain projections of our results of operations or financial condition, or state other forward-looking information based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and industry, our future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.

This press release is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions as in effect on the date hereof. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this presentation, which neither we nor our advisors or representatives are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.

