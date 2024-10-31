Renesas Announces Key Leadership Changes to Continue Strategic Growth

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LeadershipChanges–Following the reorganization of the company’s structure announced last year, Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, is taking further action to sharpen its focus and accelerate growth. The company today announced changes to its leadership team, effective January 1, 2025. These changes are designed to advance Renesas’ successful strategy and drive long-term growth in the rapidly evolving semiconductor market.





Davin Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Analog & Connectivity, will add the responsibilities of General Manager of Embedded Processing, becoming Senior Vice President and General Manager of Analog & Connectivity and Embedded Processing. The Analog & Connectivity and Embedded Processing organizations will remain separate and will be led by Davin. Following this change, Davin will oversee Renesas’ analog products and vast portfolio of connectivity products, as well as its entire standard catalog embedded processing products. Yuya Hasegawa, Acting Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), will become Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. Yuya was recently appointed as Acting CSMO replacing Bobby Matinpour, who stepped down as Senior Vice President and CSMO and left Renesas as of October 31, 2024. Yuya will lead and align Renesas’ entire global sales functions around the company’s go-to-market strategy to drive revenue growth across portfolios, customer segments and geographies. Renesas is integrating the Quality Assurance function into its Operations organization, which includes manufacturing, supply chain management and procurement, to further streamline operations and strategic initiatives.



Following this change, Takeshi Kataoka, Senior Vice President and Head of Quality Assurance, will take on the responsibilities of Head of Operations, becoming Senior Vice President and Head of Operations.



He will succeed Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations, who has decided to leave Renesas on December 31, 2024. Before serving as Head of Operations, Sailesh led Renesas’ industrial, infrastructure and IoT businesses. Under his leadership, the company significantly accelerated growth in organic net sales and segment operating profit. Renesas greatly appreciates Sailesh’s more than five years of dedicated service during a period of transformation, helping the company advance its product leadership. Balaji Kanigicherla, Vice President and Head of Engineering, will assume the position of Co-CTO, alongside Shinichi Yoshioka.



As Co-CTOs, Balaji and Shinichi will lead Renesas’ Engineering organization, focusing on optimizing our operations and increasing overall efficiency of the company’s engineering functions while persistently driving long-term strategic R&D initiatives.

These new leaders will report directly to the CEO Hidetoshi Shibata.

