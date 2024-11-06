Renesas Announces Additional Key Leadership Changes

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LeadershipChanges–To build on the recent leadership changes announced on October 31, 2024, Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced additional updates to its leadership team, effective January 1, 2025. These changes will bring critical skills to key roles, including valuable external perspectives, to sharpen the company’s focus and further enhance Renesas’ ability to execute the long-term growth strategy.





Renesas has recently established the UX organization to build on its strong customer relationships and further enhance customer experience by providing a common interface with customers. The UX Group will also serve as the voice of the customer across the four product groups, as well as the Software & Digitalization Group. This organization will add Renesas’ web and marketing functions and system solutions to further enhance the company’s customer experience. Julie Pope, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, has been appointed to lead this organization. In addition to UX, Julie will also be responsible for driving strategic initiatives aimed at driving economies of scale across the business as Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and UX. Julie will report directly to CEO Hidetoshi Shibata. Renesas will appoint Utae Nakanishi as the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Utae comes to Renesas following a 25-year tenure with the global semiconductor company, Micron Technology, Inc. In her most recent Micron role as Vice President, Global Business Partnering and Talent Management, Utae focused on enabling business success through innovative talent solutions while preparing organizations, leaders and employees to meet the evolving demands of the rapidly growing memory semiconductor industry. Her global experience includes leading a diverse team in multiple countries across North America, Europe and Asia in her role as VP, Global Business Partnering and People Services. Prior to this, she accepted a key assignment in Japan, where she led the integration of Elpida and Rexchip into Micron as Micron’s head of HR in Japan. In her new role, Utae will build on Julie Pope’s success by strengthening Human Resources and General Affairs capabilities and systems. She will also foster an innovative and inclusive culture that will drive a high-performance and engaging environment to attract, retain and develop our talent. Utae will report directly to CEO Hidetoshi Shibata. Please see the attachment for a biography of Utae Nakanishi. Malini Narayanamoorthi, Senior Director of Engineering, Analog & Connectivity Group and Country Head of India, will be promoted to India Country Manager and VP, MID Engineering, Analog & Connectivity Group. Since joining Renesas in 2023, Malini has played a crucial role in expanding the company’s presence in India, including the expansion of Renesas’ India engineering design teams, collaborations with universities, including a partnership with IIT Hyderabad, and a joint venture to build a semiconductor packaging facility in Gujarat with CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd. Malini will continue to have the dual responsibility of driving the company’s strategy in India from both engineering and business fronts. Her focus will include identifying growth opportunities, expanding talent investment, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing profitability. Malini will report directly to CEO Hidetoshi Shibata and Davin Lee. As announced previously, Davin will assume the roles of Senior Vice President and General Manager of Analog & Connectivity and Embedded Processing effective January 1, 2025.

Biography of Utae Nakanishi, Renesas’ New Senior Vice President and CHRO

Utae Nakanishi will be joining Renesas as the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer in January 2025. She is currently the VP, Global Business Partnering and Talent Management in the People Organization at Micron Technology, Inc.

Utae was appointed to her current Micron role in May 2024. As leader of this highly impactful group, Utae is dedicated to enabling business success and preparing talent for the evolving demands and the rapid growth of the memory industry. She is responsible for leading Micron’s talent management strategy and preparing its global workforce for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

With a tenure at Micron beginning in 1999, Utae has progressively grown in her career through various roles within the People Organization. In her previous role as Vice President of Global Business Partnering and People Services, she transformed the team into a highly effective organization aligned to business strategy and priorities. Utae’s global experience includes a pivotal assignment in Japan where she led the integration of Elpida/Rexchip into Micron as the head of HR in Japan. Following the successful integration, Utae partnered with the Executive Vice President of Global Operations in leading talent strategies, while building and leading the business partnering organization for the Asia region.

Utae is passionate about mentoring leaders and inspiring young professionals to pursue global career paths and develop the skills and mindset to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

Utae is a University of Oregon graduate with a degree in political science and economics.

