René Bonvanie appointed to the Nomios Group Supervisory Board

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomios Group (“Nomios”), a leading European provider of cybersecurity & secure network solutions and services, has strengthened its Supervisory Board with the appointment of René Bonvanie, a renowned expert in the international B2B technology and cybersecurity industry.


René Bonvanie will act as strategic and marketing advisor to Nomios, its CEO and founder Sébastien Kher, and its shareholder Keensight Capital.

His appointment is effective as of 25 June 2024.

Sébastien Kher, CEO founder of Nomios, said: “I am delighted with this appointment and thrilled to have René join the Supervisory Board. He brings with him significant experience in the tech sector, particularly in cybersecurity. I got to know René during his time at Palo Alto Networks and I am looking forward to collaborating even more closely in this new chapter.”

René Bonvanie, the newly appointed Independent member of the Supervisory Board of Nomios, added: “I have worked with Sébastien Kher and his team since Palo Alto Networks arrived in Europe, and I have always been impressed by professionalism and expertise in the field of cybersecurity. Currently, the cybersecurity requirements for businesses are higher than ever. My appointment to the Supervisory Board is a great honor, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise in this new role.”

Over the past four decades, René Bonvanie has put his business and marketing skills and his experience of human and strategic management to work for various players in the B2B technology sector, including in cybersecurity, business intelligence, development, storage and software.

Following the incorporation of his own software company in 1983, René Bonvanie worked with some of the world’s leading tech companies, including Oracle, Business Objects, SAP, Salesforce.com and Veritas. He also played a key role in the strong growth of Palo Alto Networks between 2009 and 2020, including supporting the company’s IPO in 2012 and making it the industry leader it is today.

In addition, he currently sits on the boards of companies such as Acronis, Bitwarden, Collibra, Cyera, Guardsquare, Ordr, Seemplicity and Zafran.

About Nomios:

Nomios is one of Europe’s leading providers of cybersecurity and secure network solutions and services, with a broad customer base across a wide range of industries. Nomios has grown into an organization with over 20 offices in eight European countries, and has continually expanded its offering of professional and managed services, support and SOC.

