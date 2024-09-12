Render Is Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Render, the modern cloud platform for application developers, today announced their cloud hosting service is now available in AWS marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Render is focused on making modern cloud infrastructure accessible to application and front-end developers. The company has raised $75 million in funding since launching in 2019, with nearly 100,000 developers signing up for the platform every month to reduce their cloud complexity and increase velocity.

AWS customers will now have access to Render directly within AWS Marketplace. Render provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Render cloud hosting within their AWS Marketplace account.

“Render’s presence on AWS Marketplace is a big step in simplifying cloud procurement for our shared customers,” said Anurag Goel, CEO and Founder of Render. “Companies can quickly and effortlessly integrate Render into their cloud strategy, utilize existing AWS spend commitments, and streamline billing. This launch is about removing barriers so our shared customers can focus on what truly matters – building exceptional products.”

“Easier than large clouds, more feature-rich than single-purpose hosting providers, Render lets me ship the entirety of my projects in one place,” said Mitchell Hashimoto, Co-Founder of Hashicorp.

About Render

Render is the leading modern cloud for application development teams that want to focus on bringing ideas to market faster. Render customers can quickly build and scale applications and websites on the industry’s most advanced developer platform with a global CDN, DDoS protection, preview environments, private networking, and auto deploys from Git. The company won the 2019 TechCrunch Startup Battlefield and is privately held by world-leading venture firms, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Addition, and General Catalyst.

