REMspace Launches LucidMe, the First Social Media Platform for Sharing Dream Journals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REMspace, a neurotechnology company specializing in lucid dreaming studies, is proud to announce the first social media platform exclusively for sharing dream journals, available for download from the Apple and Google stores.

LucidMe is a revolutionary social media platform dedicated to storing, interpreting, sharing and discussing dreams, including lucid dreams, sleep paralysis experiences and nightmares. The platform aims to create a community where users can connect over their dream experiences, share insights and explore the fascinating world of dreams together.

“LucidMe represents a major leap forward in the way we think about and engage with our dreams,” said Michael Raduga, CEO and founder of REMspace. “By creating a dedicated social media platform for dreamers, we’re fostering a global community where people can share their experiences and insights, ultimately leading to a deeper understanding of the human mind.”

Dreams are a universal experience, and LucidMe taps into this shared human phenomenon in an unprecedented way, confirmed by REMspace’s internal data.

Dream interpretation: Around 40% of people are passionate about dream interpretation. The LucidMe platform uses AI to decode dreams from various perspectives.

Around 40% of people are passionate about dream interpretation. The LucidMe platform uses AI to decode dreams from various perspectives. Universality : We all dream, and studies show that 95% recall their dreams, making the LucidMe social media platform relevant to nearly everyone.

Lucid dreaming: Approximately 50% of people experience lucid dreams at some point. The LucidMe platform helps facilitate the practice of lucid dreaming; the more you write, engage and share about lucid dreaming, the more likely you are to have one.

Dream visualization: The LucidMe platform leverages AI to transform users' dreams into visual representations, making dream journals more engaging and easier to share with their followers.

Sleep paralysis: Approximately 30% of people experience sleep paralysis. LucidMe creates a supportive environment for sharing what could be an unsettling experience.

Community and storage: LucidMe social solves a common problem — many people don't know where to store or with whom to discuss their vivid dreams, lucid dreams, or nightmares. Now, they have a convenient platform designed specifically for this purpose.

Statistics and insights: Users can track and analyze their dream patterns toward a deeper understanding of their subconscious mind.

Advancing REMspace’s Strategic Vision

LucidMe represents a significant advancement in REMspace’s leadership in the emerging field of dream studies and neurotechnology. The platform aligns seamlessly with REMspace’s mission to explore and enhance the understanding of human consciousness. This innovative Silicon Valley startup, known for developing cutting-edge technology, such as its AI-powered smart sleep mask, earned the top spot on Crunchbase’s July list.

“With LucidMe social media, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in dream research and technology,” said Raduga. “Our unique studies, including the real-time transmission of speech and melodies from dreams, and controlling virtual devices like a Cybertruck or smart home from sleep, underscore our commitment to pioneering advancements in this exciting field.”

The LucidMe social media platform is available for download from the Apple and Google stores.

For more information about REMspace, visit remspace.net.

About REMspace

REMspace, a neurotechnology company specializing in lucid dreaming, believes every adult can benefit from the practice of lucid dreaming. Focusing on breakthrough research, it provides innovative and science-backed technologies such as intelligent sleeping masks and dietary supplements. REMspace promotes improved sleep quality and the ability for people to connect with their subconscious to unlock hidden resources — such as creativity and ingenuity. For more information, visit https://remspace.net/.

