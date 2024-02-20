Remote Work in Hybrid Cloud Environments Takes Center Stage as Enterprise Mobility Market Projected to Reach $63.3 Billion by 2026

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, today highlighted strong market demand for secure enterprise mobility solutions, driven in part by the rising work from home trend, larger growth opportunities in BYOD, growing real-time data access requirements and increasing cyberattacks in remote work environments. Supporting a mobile workforce is a corporate priority for organizations of all sizes, but that requires solutions uniquely optimized for these environments. To support enterprise mobility, Leostream is providing five key strategies for ensuring more collaborative and productive workforces in 2024.





According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Enterprise Mobility Management Market size is projected to reach USD 63.3 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2026.

Enterprise mobility is increasingly vital for enhancing business productivity, as it caters to the unique needs of a diverse and mobile workforce. This is essential because the requirements and tasks of mobile employees vary significantly across different organizations. Traditional, monolithic legacy solutions, like those offered by VMware, often fall short in providing the necessary flexibility and features to accommodate the full spectrum of user needs. This limitation can lead organizations to adapt their practices to fit the constraints of these tools, rather than leveraging the right technology for their workforce mobility objectives.

The tools a mobile workforce requires must enable collaboration with colleagues, potentially around the world. And, they must be able to do all of that while still ensuring the security of corporate data and resources. The shake-up in the market due to the Broadcom acquisition of VMware makes now the perfect time for organizations to re-examine the systems and processes they put in place to support workforce mobility and build a better path forward. Below are some key considerations to ensure success.

Inventory devices – Maintain a definitive list of the device types (e.g., Windows laptops, macOS devices, Android, etc.) in order to design a workforce mobility solution that provides access to every user at any time, by supporting the devices they are most likely to have with them at any moment.

Inventory corporate resources – Compile a related list of corporate resources that the mobile workforce requires access to in order to perform their work. The types of applications, running on different operating systems and manipulating different data sets, have a profound impact on the design of a workforce mobility solution and the technologies used to optimize it. Solutions, such as VMware Horizon, lack support for connecting users to macOS resources, for example.

Define a cloud strategy – Look for ways to optimize the workforce mobility environment by leveraging the cloud. Taking a hybrid cloud approach to workforce mobility brings benefits both to user performance and cost optimization. The public cloud provides global computing resources that can improve the end-user experience for a mobile workforce by lowering the latency of their connection. Public clouds also provide redundancy and capacity on-demand, making them more efficient and cost-effective ways to build disaster recovery and business continuity solutions in support of workforce mobility.

Consider application performance – Ensure adequate application performance by considering the system on which the application runs (for example, what instance type will be leveraged in a public cloud), the technology used to connect the user to that application (the display protocol incorporated into the environment), and the solution users leverage for remote access. Look for security gateways that replace legacy VPN solutions in order to optimize performance.

Encourage collaboration – Support collaboration for a mobile workforce by leveraging a display protocol that includes session shadowing capabilities and a remote access tool that simplifies the process of connecting to collaborative sessions. Features such as these allow teams that are spread across the globe to interact as if they were in the same room.

Find a tool that simplifies IT – Simplify IT tasks related to managing a mobile workforce, by an IT staff who may be mobile, themselves. Look for a mobile workforce or remote access solution that can manage all of the client devices, remote resources, and on-premises and cloud technologies from a single pane-of-glass, and that provides features that simplify Day 2 IT tasks. The modern workforce is a mobile workforce. Go beyond supporting workforce mobility and encourage it, by designing a solution that makes work better for end-users, IT, and the organization as a whole.

“As we navigate the evolving landscape of workforce mobility, it’s crucial that organizations choose solutions that not only support, but also enhance the productivity and collaboration of their remote teams,” said Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream. “We recognize that traditional, one-size-fits-all approaches are no longer sufficient. Our focus is on delivering flexible, secure, and efficient solutions tailored to equip businesses with the right tools for their remote operations.”

About Leostream Corporation

Leostream Corporation, the global leader in Remote Desktop Access Platforms, offers comprehensive solutions that enable seamless work-from-anywhere environments for individuals across diverse industries, regardless of organization size or location. The core of the Leostream platform is its commitment to simplicity and insight. It is driven by a unified administrative console that streamlines the management of users, cloud desktops, and IT assets while providing real-time dashboards for informed decision-making. The company continually monitors the evolving remote desktop landscape, anticipating future trends and challenges. This purposeful, proactive approach keeps clients well-prepared for the dynamic changes in remote desktop technology.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



media.relations@leostream.com