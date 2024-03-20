Remote Announces 14 Winners of the Remote Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting globally distributed workforces, today announced the winners of its first-ever Remote Excellence Awards. The Awards recognize companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and enthusiasm in navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by remote work.





The Awards celebrate the visionary efforts driving success in the realm of remote work and distributed teams and provide a roadmap of effective strategies and practices for other businesses to follow. The Awards recognize inspiring winners across 10 categories covering vital aspects of modern business:

Excellence in Remote Work Culture:



TheyDo

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I):



Superside

Excellence in Global Compensation:



Fountain

Excellence in Contractor Management:



Code & Cakes

Excellence in Talent Strategy:



Doist

Remote for Good Award:



Peek Vision

Liftoff Award (for startups):



TheyDo

Small and Mighty Award (for SMEs):



MUI

Trailblazer Award (for businesses 250+):



Superside

Global Icon Award Winners:

A panel of judges, comprising Remote’s leaders and a panel of influential industry figures, assessed entries in each category, while the Global Icon Award category included results from a public vote.

“ Receiving this honor is motivating, and it reinforces our commitment to excellence. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Remote,” said Allison Burgess, Recruitment Lead and HR Coordinator at Peek Vision.

“ It’s rare to find Awards that are well-run and truly based on merit, but the Remote Excellence Awards are just that and a wonderful opportunity for exposure for any business,” said Hailley Griffis, one of the judges and Head of Communications and Content at Buffer.

“ The winners are not just embracing remote work; they’re thriving in it and creating opportunities for their teams,” said Job van der Voort, CEO, and Co-founder of Remote. “ The winners set the bar really high, but their success shows that the path of remote work and distributed teams remains accessible to all, inspiring others to pursue their own remote work endeavors with confidence.”

About Remote: Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote’s mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent, and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

