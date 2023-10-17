Reminder: Grid Dynamics to Host Analyst & Investor Day on November 16th

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics” or the “Company”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today provided additional details for the Company’s first-ever Analyst & Investor Day on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan, New York.





From 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, CEO Leonard Livschitz, CFO Anil Doradla and other members of the Grid Dynamics executive team will provide an in-depth view of the Company’s capabilities, long-term strategy, and market opportunities.

In-person attendance for the event is by invitation only. For analysts and institutional investors interested in attending, please RVSP using this registration link.

For participants joining remotely, the live webcast can be registered here. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at https://ir.griddynamics.com/.

Event: Grid Dynamics Analyst & Investor Day

Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM Eastern Time

Location: NASDAQ MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York City

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides a range of digital transformation consulting and implementation services that includes artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, search, and cloud and DevOps. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the globe, including US, Europe, UK, India, Mexico and Jamaica.

