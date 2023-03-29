Relyance AI Selected as Top 10 Cybersecurity Finalist to Compete in RSA’s 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Relyance Recognized for Its AI-Powered Code Scanning Approach, Ushering In a Paradigm Shift for Privacy and Data Governance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relyance AI, a data protection and governance platform focused on building trust, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest for its innovative, code scanning and machine learning technology. Relyance will present its paradigm shifting platform to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24, at the RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years.

“The RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest is one of the most exciting highlights of the week as we get to watch 10 of the cybersecurity industry’s best and brightest up and coming stars shine on stage with provocative and cutting-edge ideas,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “The demanding challenges and threats we face are only getting more complex in both size and severity and we need smart, determined and skilled individuals and companies to make an impact and help tackle what lies ahead.”

Relyance AI’s novel code first approach to classification, privacy-by-design (PbD) and data governance applies semantic analysis, a technique commonly found in compilers, to track personal or sensitive information while integrating seamlessly with a company’s existing software development and security workflows. The company’s innovative scanning techniques analyze code to create a semantic representation that provides a clear, complete, and up-to-date view into how your internal and external systems process personal and sensitive information. This information is then correlated with runtime monitoring metadata, data at rest scans and compared against constraints from contracts and policies leveraging the latest advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Public and private organizations like Zoom, New Relic, Fivetran, Notion, Dialpad, Samsara, Lively, and many others have built their global privacy program using Relyance because the company takes a deeply technical, automation-rich, and ML-driven approach.

Relyance Co-CEO and Co-Founder Abhi Sharma who spent his career building compilers and large scale ML products emphasizes that data processing begins in the source code, an understanding of which is a key element for building a global privacy program. Grasping the purpose of data processing requires addressing its origin in code and augmenting it with data in motion and at rest. “For far too long the industry has been shackled by reactive, workflow oriented or data at rest scanning solutions. They fail to provide a contextualized picture on risk and data processing that is actionable. For the first time, we have embedded controls for legal, security, and engineering teams right into the source code within the SDLC, helping build better privacy and data governance from Day 1,” Sharma said.

Relyance Co-CEO and Co-Founder Leila Golchehreh, a 15-year privacy and security expert and lawyer, started the company with a vision to ensure data protection professionals could clearly understand data flows by understanding code. “The tech and legal sectors have both tried to address privacy as a data challenge. This is the wrong way of going about it. If an organization tries to build a privacy program after already having collected personal data, they’re too late to embed true privacy by design into business processes. The correct way to approach privacy is by embedding data protection at the source code level, when code is compiled or earlier, and always before personal data is processed or code is pushed live into production. This, coupled with our deep expertise in the legal and data protection industry, is at the heart of our unique and innovative privacy as code, shift-left philosophy.”

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on April 24 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; Barmak Meftah, Co-Founder & General Partner at Ballistic Ventures; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

Relyance AI provides a complete privacy, data governance, and compliance solution for entire organizations to collaborate on data protection and compliance seamlessly on a single, intuitive platform. Using machine learning, Relyance AI learns an organization’s contractual requirements and actual data processing at the code level, and then provides the visibility and insight needed to take action on critical privacy issues in real-time. The company counts iconic customers like Dialpad, Patreon, Samsara, ThriveTRM, the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Lively, Zwift, and others. For more information, visit relyance.ai.

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future topics and gain access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking visionaries and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

