Relyance AI Co-Founder Leila R. Golchehreh Speaking at the Privacy + Security Forum in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Leila R. Golchehreh, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Relyance AI, the leading provider of ML-powered privacy, data governance, and compliance solutions, is speaking at the Privacy + Security Forum on a panel entitled Five Questions Every Privacy Professional Should Ask When Building Their Programs … But Don’t.

The session will take place at the George Washington University Student Center in Washington, DC on May 11, 2023, 2:30-3:30 pm EST.

As new global privacy laws take effect, existing privacy laws that have been in place for years are being revisited and revised, creating compliance, complexity, and cost challenges for companies. 44% of organizations in a recent survey said they are failing to adhere to data privacy regulations, in large part as a result of the ever-changing requirements. Privacy professionals must critically evaluate how to build effective programs that keep pace with not just new regulations, but other functions of an organization and technology developments.

Privacy professionals can start to construct or strengthen a privacy program for long-term success by attending this session. Leila Golchehreh will lead an engaging discussion with privacy practitioners from Zoom, DuckDuckGo, and DocuSign focused on:

Discovering the most critical focus areas of your privacy program

Learning about all the right pillars to ensure: true Privacy by Design, how to integrate into business workflows without disrupting teams, and the foundational elements of your program that can adapt to new developments in law and technology

Leaving with answers to the five key questions that should be at the top of every program’s list.

Landing on the right solutions for your organization.

Panelists:

Leila Golchehreh, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Relyance AI

David Blonder, Director, Privacy, DocuSign

Liz Roberts, Senior Privacy Counsel, DuckDuckGo

Cortney Worthy, Compliance Data Governance Leader, Zoom

Data privacy is attracting significant attention in our digital era, and smart companies are putting a high priority on building strong, responsible privacy programs, and trust with their customers, users, and the public. Consumers are more knowledgeable about identifying businesses that respect their privacy as they become more aware of their rights. With a solid privacy program, companies can set themselves apart from the competition and develop a trusted reputation by demonstrating their commitment to data privacy.

Having a clear understanding of data flows, inventory and mapping is essential to offer trust and security of user data. Data inventories and maps not only form the bedrock of successful privacy programs, but they are also required in order to maintain compliance with certain data protection regulations. Even where not required by law, an understanding of data – what data an organization has, who is getting access to data, and how the data is processed – allows organizations to understand what data is in and out of the scope of relevant data protection laws, taking a strategic view toward data governance and compliance.

“To succeed, a business must build trust around how they process data,” said Leila Golchehreh. “One way to build trust is through the implementation and communication of a strong privacy and data governance program, offering consumers transparency around how their data is processed, beyond the protections provided by government regulations alone, which are often falling behind the development of technology. The only way to keep pace with how quickly an organization processes data is through sophisticated machine learning technology, which Relyance AI offers with a unique, deeply technical approach, highly differentiated from competitors.”

