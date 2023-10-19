Reltio Names Vidhi Chugh as Head of Product Management for AI/ML Solutions

Acclaimed AI ethicist and data governance expert on board to further expand Reltio’s innovation

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With its expanded focus on enhancing its offerings with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities, Reltio® today announced it has appointed Vidhi Chugh as Head of Product Management for AI/ML Solutions. This strategic hire further solidifies Reltio’s ongoing commitment to AI/ML innovation and its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this domain. Ms. Chugh, who is based in Bengaluru, will lead Reltio’s AI/ML roadmap, focusing on enhancing capabilities, such as entity resolution using pre-trained machine learning models and anomaly detection.





“I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Vidhi Chugh, a globally recognized AI visionary, as she joins the Reltio team. Together, we will further propel our journey of AI/ML innovation to drive 10X improvements for our customers,” said Manish Sood, Founder and CEO of Reltio. “AI/ML has consistently been at the core of Reltio’s strategic vision, driving our pioneering efforts in product innovation for several years. Today, as we seamlessly integrate pre-trained ML models and AI-powered functionalities into our solutions, we are reshaping the landscape of data unification for businesses spanning all major industries. I look forward to the tremendous contributions that Vidhi’s leadership will bring to Reltio.”

Ms. Chugh brings valuable AI experience from her time working for Walmart, Blue Yonder, and Yatra, as well as her recent role at All About Scale, where she advised Fortune 500 companies on scalable AI initiatives.

Ms. Chugh also brings to the Reltio team extensive expertise in data governance, scalable machine learning systems, and ethical AI practices. Ms. Chugh co-authored 11 U.S. patents and has earned several accolades including receiving the 2020 Most Outstanding Innovation award from Blue Yonder for research on machine learning. She was acknowledged as an influential AI changemaker and prominently featured in the Women to Watch list by Women in Analytics, honored as a Global Woman Achiever, received the Next 100 CIO award in 2023, and garnered the Indian Achievers’ award. In addition, she has been recognized among the World’s Top 200 Business & Technology Innovators and has received the prestigious Global AI Inclusion award.

Ms. Chugh has spoken at conferences around the globe, advocating awareness for ethical AI practices. She has been named to the “Women in AI Ethics” global directory. Additionally, she has co-authored a book and published thought leadership articles in various publications. She is also a sought-after guest lecturer and speaker at international conferences, including Predictive Analytics World, Open Data Science Conference, Big Data and Analytics Summit Canada, and Data and AI Summit – Databricks.

