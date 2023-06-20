Reltio Named a Leader in MDM Q2 2023 Analyst Report

“Reltio’s real-time AI-driven MDM delivers exceptional data quality and customer 360”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reltio®, leading cloud-native, SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q2 2023” report by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent research and advisory firm. In the report, Forrester evaluated the most significant providers in the master data management across 24 comprehensive criteria, and named Reltio a Leader, the highest possible designation.

Our key highlights from the Forrester Wave 2023 report:

Reltio received the highest score possible in 10 criteria: matching, linking, entity resolution; customer 360; multidomain; scalability; security; data quality; vision; innovation; roadmap; and adoption.

Reltio received the highest score of the 12 vendors ranked in the Strategy category, and one of the highest for the Current Offering category.

Reltio “real-time artificial intelligence AI-driven MDM delivers exceptional data quality and customer 360.”

The report further states:

“Reltio is best suited for customers looking for cloud-native MDM and especially those with a global footprint, multiple data residency needs, and full data management built in.”

“[Reltio] provides sophisticated ML models capable of integrating entities across domains through built-in entity-graph modeling in real time, automated stewardship.”

“[Reltio] innovates by using an API -first approach to deliver master “data-as-product” and is leading the industry with prebuilt integrations to cloud data warehouse offerings and real-time APIs.”

The complete report including the graphic is available at www.reltio.com/forrester. You can also read a blog about the report.

“For more than a decade, Reltio has stood out as a pioneer in the field of modern master data management. We believe that our cloud-native, real-time platform continues to be acknowledged as an industry game-changer, further solidifying our position as the go-to partner for enterprises seeking to unify data to accelerate business outcomes,” said Manish Sood, CEO, Founder and Chairman, Reltio. “We’re pushing the boundaries of real-time data quality and unification through cutting-edge innovations such as AI/ML while significantly reducing the time-to-value for our customers requiring rapid digital and cloud transformation. We couldn’t be prouder of blazing the trail for modern data management, and we believe the Forrester Wave™ results are a powerful validation of the Reltio strategic vision and relentless pursuit to continue disrupting and revolutionizing the industry.”

Forrester ranked Reltio highest in the Strategy category, giving the highest possible scores in 4 out of the 6 criteria within this category, including Vision, Innovation, Roadmap, and Adoption. The report cited that “Reltio’s vision is to strategically go to market in B2B, B2C, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences with prebuilt components in corresponding velocity packs.”

Reltio velocity pack solutions, which include out-of-the-box industry-specific data models, prebuilt integrations to popular applications, and pre-defined implementation assets, were unveiled earlier in 2023 and have helped dramatically accelerate time to value for organizations across industries.

Reltio proudly serves companies of all sizes, including 29 of the Fortune 500, and globally recognized customers such as Pfizer, L’Oréal, Xerox, CarMax, Takeda, and AstraZeneca — all of which rely on the Reltio platform.

