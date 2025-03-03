Reltio Appoints Industry Veteran Don Bulmer as Chief Marketing Officer

Bulmer brings leadership and growth-marketing prowess from enterprises including Veeva Systems, AWS, Shell, and SAP

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reltio®, a leader in data unification and management, announced today that it appointed Don Bulmer as Chief Marketing Officer. Bulmer joins Reltio’s executive leadership team reporting to Chief Executive Officer and Founder Manish Sood. Bulmer brings more than 25 years of industry and marketing leadership experience to Reltio, and is responsible for leading all aspects of the global marketing organization.

Prior to joining Reltio, Bulmer served as Vice President of Marketing and CMO for Veeva Consumer Products, where he was instrumental in driving 200% growth, tripling the pipeline, and significantly reducing sales cycles from years to months for the business unit. During his career, Bulmer has held multiple senior leadership roles at some of the world’s most influential companies, including AWS, Shell, SAP, and several innovative Silicon Valley startups. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President and Executive Partner at Gartner, where he founded and scaled its CMO advisory service, advising CMOs on digital business and communication strategies across industries.

“ It’s an exciting time in Reltio’s growth journey to welcome Don Bulmer to our leadership team,” Sood said. “ With Don’s impressive credentials and customer-centric leadership in both B2B and B2C, we are confident in his ability to help us continue driving Reltio’s growth. With his skills and expertise in data-driven marketing initiatives, global brand strategy, and market expansion, to his strong experience working with customers across a variety of leading software companies, he is well positioned to help us take Reltio into the next decade and beyond.”

“ In the era of AI, easy access to unified data has never been more important for providing the best possible customer experience, and Reltio makes that possible," Bulmer said. “ As part of the Reltio team, I look forward to accelerating the value of data for enterprises, and contributing to Reltio’s rapid growth journey.”

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel your success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it’s needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Reltio Data Cloud™ encompasses our entire ecosystem of solutions, including Reltio Customer 360™, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution. Reltio Data Cloud unifies disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to improve efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth.

