Relo Metrics Releases Comprehensive Census Data Across 6 Sports Leagues on Snowflake Marketplace

New dataset enables enhanced insights and measurement for Fan360 and marketing outcomes

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CannesLions—Relo Metrics, a leader in sponsorship analytics, today announced the release of its complete Relo Census dataset on Snowflake Marketplace. This transformative offering enables brands, agencies, teams, leagues, and media companies to leverage Relo’s comprehensive sports sponsorship data across various applications and analytics environments in the cloud, providing unprecedented flexibility and insights outside of the Relo Metrics platform itself.









With the Relo Census dataset, users gain access to detailed sponsorship performance data for the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, WNBA, and NBA. This expanded access empowers stakeholders across the sports ecosystem—both on the sell-side (teams, leagues, and media) and the buy-side (brands and agencies)—to customize their data strategies, leveraging Relo data in the cloud to meet their specific business needs.

Key Highlights of the Expanded Offering:

– Relo Census Data in the Cloud: The Relo Census dataset, now available on Snowflake Marketplace, allows teams, leagues, brands, agencies, and media companies to integrate sponsorship data into their own business intelligence and analytics tools within the cloud. This flexibility ensures that users can leverage the data across multiple environments, far beyond the Relo Metrics platform, enabling real-time insights and data-driven decisions at scale

– For Teams and Leagues (Sell-Side):

– Fan 360: Teams and leagues now have the ability to enhance their Fan 360 initiatives by integrating Relo Census data with their first-party data in Snowflake. By leveraging Fan 360, organizations can create a more complete view of fan interactions, correlating sponsorship exposure with fan engagement across multiple touchpoints. This enriched dataset supports the monetization of fan data, enabling teams to improve marketing strategies and optimize sponsorship value

– Revenue 360: Teams and leagues can also benefit from the Revenue 360 model, using Relo Census data to track the overall impact of sponsorships on key financial outcomes. By correlating sponsorship data with revenue performance, teams can optimize pricing strategies, improve asset valuation, and enhance their return on sponsorships across all levels of their business.

– For TV Programmers and Streamers (Sell-Side):

– TV Programmers and streaming platforms can manage their data and measurement across all consumer touchpoints, using Relo Census to bring together first-party streaming data into Snowflake clean rooms. This integration creates a full view of all sponsorship integrations across broadcasts, shoulder programming, live events, and commercials. By having a holistic perspective, programmers and streamers can understand how all their assets, including commercials and sponsor integrations, contribute to consumer engagement and revenue generation

– For Brands and Agencies (Buy-Side):

– Advertising Measurement and Business Outcomes: Brands and agencies can now integrate Relo Census data into their broader advertising measurement workflows, connecting sponsorships and brand integrations across sports and entertainment with their overall media strategies. By incorporating this data into Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and attribution models, brands can measure the impact of their sponsorships on actual business outcomes, including sales and brand lift. This approach reinforces the growing importance of sports and entertainment channels in today’s marketing mix

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Snowflake and launch the complete Relo Census dataset, which now empowers both sell-side and buy-side stakeholders to drive more strategic decisions,” said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. “Teams and leagues can enhance their Fan 360 and Revenue 360 initiatives, media companies can manage cross-platform integrations, and brands can measure true business outcomes through advanced advertising workflows. This is a significant leap forward for the sports sponsorship industry, we will be adding more sports and more international leagues each quarter.”

“The addition of Relo Metrics’ Relo Census dataset to the Snowflake Marketplace offers Snowflake sports ecosystem customers an exciting new opportunity to increase the value and impact of sports marketing investments on both the sell side for rights holders and on the buy side for brands and agencies,“ said Michelene Rabbit, Snowflake Industry Principal for Sports & Music “By offering this comprehensive dataset on our platform, we’re enabling organizations across the sports ecosystem to leverage cloud-based data integration and sponsorship opportunity analysis more effectively. Driving value for sports customers is a key priority for Snowflake and we are excited to continue to grow our Marketplace offering to further meet the needs and opportunities specific to the sports vertical.”

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single-solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com

