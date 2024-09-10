Relo Metrics Adds the Power Four Conferences to Relo Census as the 2024 College Football Season Starts 

Coverage across the Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) will fuel sponsorship insights for one of the most passionate fan bases in sports

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CannesLions—Relo Metrics, the leading sports measurement platform, today announced the launch of its latest suite of solutions tailored specifically for college sports sponsorships. As the 2024 college football season kicks off, Relo Metrics is set to revolutionize how brands, colleges, and conferences measure, optimize, and maximize their investments across the Power Four conferences. Relo will be adding the entire sponsorship data set covering the Power Four conferences to Relo Census.









Launched in November 2023, Relo Census, is the first-of-its-kind complete data set for sports marketing, allowing stakeholders to accurately benchmark performance, identify market trends, and gather real-time competitive intelligence for increased ROI.

With the NCAA’s recent announcement that “commercial sponsor advertisements approved for all regular-season football games,” the entire market must move quickly to ensure it is prepared to meet the moment. This includes preparing the assets, creative approach, and measurement standards that will be used to value and price it all.

Leveraging multiple data sets and near real-time tracking, Relo Metrics’ Census for College Football will showcase broadcast and streaming viewership and all on-camera asset values, and this will be alongside the big 6 professional sports that are already available on the platform.

As a phased rollout of the college’s solutions – Relo plans to expand measurement with college athletes including Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. These innovations are designed to help brands seamlessly integrate their sponsorships into broader marketing strategies, ensuring maximum ROI in a rapidly evolving landscape.

We recognize that some brands already have a large presence in major college sports, and given recent rule changes, this will not only expand greatly in the coming years but become a more competitive market for advertisers. University-level sports sponsorship is very compelling to brands, given the direct tie-in to fan loyalty and the regional, localized nature of the sponsorship.

“The 2024 college football season marks a transformative moment in sports sponsorship,” said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. “With the new rules and opportunities emerging in the college sports arena, conferences, media companies, and brands need actionable data more than ever. Our platform not only tracks the effectiveness of sponsorships in real-time but also offers the strategic insights brands need to stay ahead in this competitive space.”

Relo Metrics’ new solutions include comprehensive data across the Power Four conferences that will be available in Relo Census. The data and insights empower brands to make fast, smart decisions, ensuring that every dollar spent on college sports delivers measurable results.

“Relo Metrics has been a game-changer for us,” said Sara Knysh, Director of Insights & Strategy at Intersport. “Their data-driven approach has provided us with the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complex world of college sports sponsorships, especially with growing opportunities to connect with some of the most engaged fans in sports. With Relo’s insights, we’ve been able to fine-tune our strategies and maximize the impact of our investments for our clients and properties.”

As the first season of the Power Four unfolds, Relo Metrics is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of college sports sponsorships. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of the sports ecosystem, Relo continues to lead the way in delivering unmatched value to brands and rights holders alike.

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single-solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com

Contacts

Hannah Shain, VP Marketing, Relo Metrics, hannah.shain@relometrics.com

Jonalyn Morris (US) / Shawn Belluigi (EMEA), Bubble Agency, relo@bubbleagency.com